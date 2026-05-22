Will Congress Finally Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?

Shortly after winning the election, President Trump said he would work to end Daylight Saving Time (DST), saying the practice is 'inconvenient' and 'costly to our nation.' This has long been a hot-button issue, with both the pro- and anti-DST crowds making passionate arguments.

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Congress has tried in the past to end the practice, but the legislation has never gone anywhere. But now the House is trying again to make it happen. The House Energy and Commerce Committee just voted 48 to one in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would implement the change as part of a five-year transportation bill.

House moves to make daylight saving time permanent as Trump backs ending twice-yearly clock changes https://t.co/UOHzwdfwpL pic.twitter.com/EPjx4uE9ph — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2026

Here's more:

Supporters of the measure say the time shift causes sleep disturbances, greater workplace injuries and more car crashes. They also believe brighter evenings would spur more economic activity during winter. President ⁠Trump praised the vote on social media, saying it’s “time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production.” Cotton has said it would result in absurdly late winter sunrises and force children to go to school in darkness in much of the country. The law would allow ‌states to ⁠opt out. Representative Vern Buchanan, who has put forward the idea every year since 2018, proposed it again this year. The plan is popular in the lawmaker’s home state of Florida because it would allow more evening hours of play on golf courses and sports fields.

Arizona and Hawaii are the two states that do not observe DST.

Proponents are pushing for Congress to codify Standard Time.

Fck daylight savings pic.twitter.com/825EgTW6s9 — Jim chaser (@bigdog1497) May 22, 2026

Polls consistently show that Americans want an end to the twice-yearly clock changes. However, they're more evenly split on how to end it: keep DST or revert to Standard Time.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces legislation has ADVANCED to make PERMANENT Daylight Saving Time through the Sunshine Protection Act — and demands Congress make it LAW 🔥



No more time changes soon!



"This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent… pic.twitter.com/VBHfUBFeIz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

President Trump posted about the vote on Truth Social, writing, "I am going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into law. It's time people can stop worrying about the 'Clock,' not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production."

This is terrible news. It needs to be changed to permanent Standard. We tried permanent DST already, and it was a failure. Let's learn from history, not repeat it. https://t.co/6mNYkQg3xH — Tara Ross (@TaraRoss) May 22, 2026

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Standard Time, at least on X, seems to be the preference.

Permanent standard time is what God intended. Enough of this daylight savings crap!! we only started daylight savings time because the government thought it was a good idea 🙄



Where is @SecKennedy with health stats recommending Standard Time? https://t.co/n4VJeJpYDa — Tara Heyer (@TaraHeyer96826) May 22, 2026

Of course, the bill has to make its way through the House and Senate before President Trump can sign it into law. Meanwhile, DST will end on November 1.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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