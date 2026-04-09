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Tipsheet

Border Patrol Arrests Four British Nationals for Illegal Entry from Canada into Maine

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 09, 2026 8:21 PM
Border Patrol Arrests Four British Nationals for Illegal Entry from Canada into Maine
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Border Patrol reportedly arrested four British nationals who are accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada into Maine on April 3, 2026.

Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh were arrested after crossing the border, writer Steve Robinson wrote in a post on Substack based on court filings.

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Maple syrup workers reported the men wandering in the woods who were allegedly looking for a getaway driver. 

The men claimed that they were going on a hike, but a GoPro camera from one of the men seemed to provide evidence that they were trying to cross the border illegally.

Border Patrol also found a gray Nissan waiting to pick up the men. 

The Substack post said: 

Another man in the group — Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah — can be heard on the recording asking, “I’m on US Soil?” Saleh replied by showing his phone screen with GPS coordinates displayed, and declared, “Now, we are in the US. We just made it, baby.”



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Related:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY CANADA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAINE


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