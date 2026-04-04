White House Wrecks Wrong Rumors That Trump Is Hospitalized

President Donald Trump has been working on Saturday at the White House during Easter weekend for so long that liberals claim that he’s in the hospital.
The White House wrecked the wrong speculations.
No, you’re just a weapons-grade moron https://t.co/dVW739AyhZ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026
🚨 WOW! It was just confirmed President Trump is STILL working at the West Wing and the Oval Office— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 4, 2026
The Marine sentry is still standing guard.
He’s not “hospitalized,” he’s a MAN ON A MISSION hard at work! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/47tJZ9sFDP
Foreign account. Are the credible reports in the room right now?? 👻 https://t.co/aXBp2Dw9iT— Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) April 4, 2026
Can’t stop. Won’t stop. https://t.co/zCETQy1Dam— Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) April 4, 2026
*unfounded rumors https://t.co/c2xy5xecsH— Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) April 4, 2026
As of 5:04pm ET, there's Marine sentry standing guard outside the West Wing, which means President Trump is present in the Oval Office— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) April 4, 2026
Trump had "Executive Time" on his public schedule starting at 8:00 am today. The White House issued a lid for press at 11:08 a.m pic.twitter.com/iLtxEWsnWf
If Trump doesn’t go in front of cameras for 6 hours they declare he is “having a medical emergency.”— Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispi) April 4, 2026
They’ve done this now 5 times.
But when Biden went 3 weeks between public appearances and used obvious body doubles- they cheered him on.
Joke.
Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026
(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)
Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR
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It is Saturday before Easter, and instead of spending quality time with their families, these people just can't stop thinking about Trump.— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 4, 2026
They're so obsessed with Trump they have to make up weird fantasies about a hospitalization that never happened.
I genuinely worry about… pic.twitter.com/K6mwdiDRnO
Meanwhile, Trump posted a video of a new strike on Iran on Truth Social.
“Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/cVb7leFmAv— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2026
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