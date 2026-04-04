White House Wrecks Wrong Rumors That Trump Is Hospitalized

President Donald Trump has been working on Saturday at the White House during Easter weekend for so long that liberals claim that he’s in the hospital.

The White House wrecked the wrong speculations.

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No, you’re just a weapons-grade moron https://t.co/dVW739AyhZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

🚨 WOW! It was just confirmed President Trump is STILL working at the West Wing and the Oval Office



The Marine sentry is still standing guard.



He’s not “hospitalized,” he’s a MAN ON A MISSION hard at work! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/47tJZ9sFDP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 4, 2026





Foreign account. Are the credible reports in the room right now?? 👻 https://t.co/aXBp2Dw9iT — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) April 4, 2026





As of 5:04pm ET, there's Marine sentry standing guard outside the West Wing, which means President Trump is present in the Oval Office



Trump had "Executive Time" on his public schedule starting at 8:00 am today. The White House issued a lid for press at 11:08 a.m pic.twitter.com/iLtxEWsnWf — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) April 4, 2026

If Trump doesn’t go in front of cameras for 6 hours they declare he is “having a medical emergency.”



They’ve done this now 5 times.



But when Biden went 3 weeks between public appearances and used obvious body doubles- they cheered him on.



Joke. — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispi) April 4, 2026

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

It is Saturday before Easter, and instead of spending quality time with their families, these people just can't stop thinking about Trump.



They're so obsessed with Trump they have to make up weird fantasies about a hospitalization that never happened.



I genuinely worry about… pic.twitter.com/K6mwdiDRnO — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 4, 2026





Meanwhile, Trump posted a video of a new strike on Iran on Truth Social.

“Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/cVb7leFmAv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 4, 2026

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