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Vehicle Plows Into Louisiana Festival Parade, Injuring At Least 13

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 04, 2026 8:00 PM
Vehicle Plows Into Louisiana Festival Parade, Injuring At Least 13
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

At least 13 people were injured after someone drove a vehicle through a Lao New Year Festival parade in New Iberia, Louisiana. 

Two people were reportedly airlifted from the scene, while 11 victims were carted away in ambulances, according to a local ambulance service.

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The suspect is reportedly in custody. Videos posted to social media show the aftermath, with many people wounded.

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