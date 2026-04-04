Vehicle Plows Into Louisiana Festival Parade, Injuring At Least 13

At least 13 people were injured after someone drove a vehicle through a Lao New Year Festival parade in New Iberia, Louisiana.

Two people were reportedly airlifted from the scene, while 11 victims were carted away in ambulances, according to a local ambulance service.

Advertisement

Final update from New Iberia incident. Acadian transported a total of 11 patients by ground and two patients by air. — Acadian Ambulance (@AcadianNews) April 4, 2026

Acadian is responding to New Iberia (LA) where a vehicle hit several parade participants. Initial response was 7 ambulances and 1 Air Med helo. We are sending 3 more ambulances and an addl helicopter — Acadian Ambulance (@AcadianNews) April 4, 2026

The suspect is reportedly in custody. Videos posted to social media show the aftermath, with many people wounded.

🚨BREAKING: A driver plowed through a parade in New Iberia, Louisiana, injuring at least 16 people, according to the sheriff



People are sick. https://t.co/8fceaemoX8 — Jack (@jackunheard) April 4, 2026

Front end damage is visible on the vehicle thought to be involved in New Iberia, Louisiana. https://t.co/COwvZHj62D pic.twitter.com/jK8tiH4sG5 — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) April 4, 2026

BREAKING: Over dozen injured, 5 critically, after car plows into parade in New Iberia, Louisiana during Louisiana Lao New Year Festival pic.twitter.com/uP1kmaW8sO — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) April 4, 2026

Sharon and I are praying for all those affected, and are grateful for the first responders who have responded to the scene. https://t.co/hTuDX9mZ9A — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) April 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.