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Tipsheet

Kenyan Man Sentenced in $12M Global Email Fraud Scheme

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 29, 2026 4:00 PM
Kenyan Man Sentenced in $12M Global Email Fraud Scheme
welcomia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A citizen of Kenya was sentenced this week to nearly two years of imprisonment, time already served, for his participation in a business email compromise scheme that operated from multiple countries, including the United States.

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John Muriuku Wamuigah, 36, of Kenya, was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven. The scheme caused losses and intended losses totaling more than $12 million.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wamuigah participated in a business email compromise scheme masterminded by his co-conspirator, Okechuckwu Valentine Osuji, a Nigerian national.  Osuji and his co-conspirators targeted specific individuals and businesses by masquerading as trustworthy entities in electronic communications to obtain money.  

They used unwitting and witting “money mules,” including victims of romance scams, to receive fraud proceeds in their bank accounts and then either transferred those funds from the money mule accounts to accounts under the co-conspirators’ control or converted the stolen proceeds to cash for further transfer.  Over the years-long operation of the scheme, numerous victims were tricked into transferring funds into bank accounts the victims believed were under the control of legitimate recipients as part of normal business operations.  In reality, the bank accounts were controlled by Osuji and his co-conspirators.  The victims included a Connecticut-based financial company, a Colorado-based lending company, an Alaska-based nonprofit performing arts organization, a New York-based food and beverage company, and many others.

Wamuigah’s role in the scheme involved his altering or forging invoices, contracts, and wire transfer instructions at Osuji’s direction.  Osuji used the forged documents to trick victims into sending money to bank accounts he and others controlled.

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Related:

CRIME CYBERSECURITY DOJ FBI ICE NIGERIA

Wamuigah was arrested in Malaysia in 2022 at the request of the United States and extradited to the United States in 2025.  On October 17, 2025, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.  Wamuigah will be transferred to ICE custody and removed to Kenya.

On May 1, 2024, a jury in New Haven found Osuji guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.  On December 4, 2024, he was sentenced to 96 months of imprisonment.  

On October 15, 2024, co-conspirator Tolulope Bodunde, a citizen of Nigeria, was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment.

This matter was investigated by the FBI New Haven Field Office and the Stamford Police Department.  The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, Royal Malaysia Police, and Malaysian Attorney General’s Chambers provided valuable assistance in securing the arrest and extradition of Wamuigah from Malaysia.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj N. Patel and the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section.

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