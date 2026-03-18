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Trio Who Allegedly Beat Israeli-Americans in Broad Daylight Won't Face Hate Crimes Charges

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 18, 2026 6:30 PM
Trio Who Allegedly Beat Israeli-Americans in Broad Daylight Won't Face Hate Crimes Charges
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Three people suspected of beating two Israeli-Americans who were speaking Hebrew near a restaurant in San Jose, California, won’t face hate crime charges, the New York Post reported

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The attackers, Bruneil Henry Chamaki, Roma Akoyans, and Ramon Akoyans, were charged with felony assault. But they weren't charged with hate crimes. 

Video caught the brutal beating in broad daylight on March 8. 

Witnesses said that the attackers spoke Farsi, said “f**k Jews” among other things, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The County of Santa Clara said in news release that it is still actively investigating the beating but that the charges don't reflect a hate crime. 

“We won’t tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere, and we will hold the perpetrators fully accountable,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Our public spaces have to be safe for all to enjoy without fear.”

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