Trio Who Allegedly Beat Israeli-Americans in Broad Daylight Won't Face Hate Crimes Charges

Three people suspected of beating two Israeli-Americans who were speaking Hebrew near a restaurant in San Jose, California, won’t face hate crime charges, the New York Post reported.

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The attackers, Bruneil Henry Chamaki, Roma Akoyans, and Ramon Akoyans, were charged with felony assault. But they weren't charged with hate crimes.

Video caught the brutal beating in broad daylight on March 8.

Shock decision to not charge suspects with hate crime in brutal attack on Hebrew-speaking diners https://t.co/utR7sszQC5 pic.twitter.com/Yu1jjhLvVR — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2026

San Jose police arrested Bruneil Henry Chamaki, Roma Akoyans, and Ramon Akoyans after they attacked two Jewish men at a restaurant in Santana Row for speaking Hebrew.



The victims were assaulted outside the establishment, with one reportedly knocked unconscious during the… pic.twitter.com/Qx2A8LCPoD — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) March 17, 2026

Witnesses said that the attackers spoke Farsi, said “f**k Jews” among other things, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The County of Santa Clara said in news release that it is still actively investigating the beating but that the charges don't reflect a hate crime.

“We won’t tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere, and we will hold the perpetrators fully accountable,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Our public spaces have to be safe for all to enjoy without fear.”

UPDATE: On March 16, 2026, authorities announced the arrest of three suspects, Bruneil “Neil” Chamaki, Roma Akoyans, and Ramon Akoyans, in connection with the assault of two Jewish men outside Augustine Restaurant at Santana Row in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/gnxf7eRGFe — Canary Mission (@canarymission) March 17, 2026

UPDATE: Attorney Bruneil Chamaki, 32; & sibs Roma Akoyans, 20;& Ramon Akoyans, 18, charged by #SantaClaraDA w/assault - & Chamaki w/battery - but no hate crime - in attack of 2 Israeli American men speaking Hebrew at @SantanaRow. Victims told @SanJosePD attackers said “F- Jews” pic.twitter.com/80V2BvUl9s — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 16, 2026

👏 San Jose police have arrested Ramon Akoyans (18), Roma Akoyans (20), and Bruneil Chamaki (32) after they attacked two Jewish men waiting for a table at Santana Row’s upscale eatery, Augustine.



The assault happened March 8th and is being investigated as a possible hate crime… pic.twitter.com/GswJtFlzZQ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 17, 2026

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