Federal Judge Voids Voice of America Layoffs

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 08, 2026 3:27 PM
Federal Judge Voids Voice of America Layoffs
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A federal judge has voided mass layoffs at the U.S. Agency for Global Media and Voice of America enacted by Kari Lake. 

Former news broadcaster Patsy Widakuswara sued Kari Lake, a senior advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, last year after Lake laid off hundreds of employees at Voice of America and USAGM, which broadcasts news reporting to a global audience. 

In a March 7 ruling, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lambert ruled that Lake had violated the Appointments Clause and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act since joining the agency.

“Only the Appointments Clause or the Vacancies Act’s exclusive structure may authorize service as a principal officer, and Lake satisfies the requirements of neither the statute nor the Constitution,” the ruling said. 

The judge wrote in the 17-page ruling that any actions taken by Lake during her tenure as acting CEO from July 31 and Nov. 19, 2025, including an Aug. 29 reduction-in-force, are void. 

"Finally, the Vacancies Act specifies the result when a person exercises principal officer authority without complying with the statute. 'An action taken by any person who is not acting' according to the statute’s provisions 'in the performance of any function or duty of a vacant office' covered by the statute 'shall have no force or effect.' Nor may any such action 'be ratified' after the fact.'"

The ruling said that President Donald Trump appointed Lake as director of Voice of America in Dec. 2024. In January of 2025, Trumo removed six out of the seven members of the International Broadcasting Advisory Board. 

But the ruling said that Trump couldn't remove and replace the incumbent Voice of America director until the Board regained a quorum. 

Lake said in a social media post that she will appeal the ruling. 

"We will appeal this outrageous ruling from an activist DC District Court Judge. Unfortunately, this image of you insulting and betraying masculinity is with us forever."


 Kari Lake Ruling  by  scott.mcclallen 

