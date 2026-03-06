This Republican Lawmaker Is Reportedly Retiring After This Term

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-48) will retire after serving the rest of his term, according to multiple reports.

Issa has reportedly endorsed San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond to fill his seat.

Advertisement

Issa told Fox News: “First, we built the right campaign infrastructure, support has been overwhelming — including from President Trump — and our polling was unmistakable: We would win this race. But after a quarter-century in Congress — and before that, a quarter-century in business — it’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges.”

BREAKING: Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) confirms to @FoxNews he will retire from Congress after serving out the rest of his current term. He is endorsing San Diego County Supervisor @jim_desmond for his seat, which is being gerrymandered to benefit Democrats as a result of CA’s Prop… pic.twitter.com/Dw8pz05lDr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 7, 2026

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) is not planning to seek reelection — a decision that could see the San Diego based district flip blue after the seat was redrawn to favor Democrats



Issa has not filed California's congressional paperwork to run again, with just less than an hour to go… — Mona Salama  (@ByMonaSalama) March 7, 2026

LA Times - As the deadline approaches to file to run for office, veteran Republican Rep. Darrell Issa has decided not to run for reelection in his newly-configured congressional district in San Diego and Riverside counties. https://t.co/AFZynz2SoG

https://t.co/XS4KsuqCww — Steve Herman (@newsguyusa) March 7, 2026

Scoop: Rep. Darrell Issa expected to retire from Congress https://t.co/4Ic8W5Sud5 — Axios (@axios) March 6, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.