VIP
Tipsheet

This Republican Lawmaker Is Reportedly Retiring After This Term

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 06, 2026 9:09 PM
This Republican Lawmaker Is Reportedly Retiring After This Term
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-48) will retire after serving the rest of his term, according to multiple reports. 

Issa has reportedly endorsed San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond to fill his seat. 

Issa told Fox News: “First, we built the right campaign infrastructure, support has been overwhelming — including from President Trump — and our polling was unmistakable: We would win this race. But after a quarter-century in Congress — and before that, a quarter-century in business — it’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges.”

