State Department Says That U.S., Venezuela Have Re-Established Diplomatic Relations

The United States and Venezuela’s interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations, according to a statement released on March 5 from the State Department.

The change will help promote stability, economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela, the statement said.

“Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.”

“The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and working with partners across the region to advance stability and prosperity,” the State Department said.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum just finished a trip to Venezuela to advance U.S. interests in critical minerals and energy.

Just wrapped a trip to Venezuela to advance U.S. interests in the region and strengthen bilateral cooperation on critical minerals and energy.



