Honduran National Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Assaulting ICE Officer in Oklahoma City

Jose Melgar-Rivas, 35, of Honduras, has been sentenced to serve over six years in federal prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer resulting in bodily injury.

According to public records, on July 15, 2025, ICE officers conducted a traffic stop on NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City. The driver, Melgar-Rivas, a Honduran national who had illegally entered the U.S., refused officers’ commands to exit the vehicle. As officers attempted to remove him, a struggle ensued.

During the altercation, Melgar-Rivas placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene. As the vehicle accelerated, an ICE officer became caught in the vehicle’s door and was dragged down the roadway. The officer was eventually able to free himself but sustained multiple serious injuries. Melgar-Rivas fled but was arrested several hours later.

“The defendant’s reckless decisions to resist, assault, and flee from law enforcement resulted in serious injury to an ICE officer,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. “ Today’s sentence demonstrates that those who put law enforcement officers and the community at risk will be held accountable. I commend the coordinated efforts of our federal and local law enforcement partners and the prosecutors who worked to secure justice for the injured officer.”

On August 5, 2025, a federal Grand Jury charged Melgar-Rivas with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer resulting in bodily injury. Melgar-Rivas pleaded guilty on September 30, 2025, and admitted he impeded and interfered with an ICE officer, resulting in bodily injury to the agent.

“This sentencing sends a clear message: Attacks on federal officers will not be tolerated. Our officer endured life-altering injuries simply for doing his job protecting our communities and enforcing the law. HSI stands resolute in defending our personnel and ensuring those who threaten their safety are held fully accountable,” said Travis Pickard, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas Special Agent in Charge. “We are grateful for the unwavering support of our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in securing justice for our colleague and his family.”

At Tuesday's sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones, II, sentenced Melgar-Rivas to serve 78 months in federal prison. Judge Jones noted the harm caused to the victim and the danger Melgar-Rivas presented to himself and others as a result of his actions.

“This defendant made a conscious decision to turn his vehicle into a weapon, a blatant act of contempt for human life and the rule of law,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater. “Today’s sentencing sends an indisputable message: the FBI stands firmly behind our law enforcement partners, and we will act decisively to defend them.”

After serving his sentence, Melgar-Rivas will be deported.

This case is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations, and the Oklahoma City Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Edgmon is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America. This nationwide initiative marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

