Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly fired a missile that failed and hit its own nearby school that's next to a military base, according to reports on social media.

Iran quickly claimed that the U.S. or Israel bombed the school. U.S. news agencies, including ABC News and The Daily Beast, reported on what is likely Iranian propaganda. They linked to a report from the Islamic Republic News Agency, a state-run company that claimed 53 students were "martyred."

I see we are going to re-run the Gaza disgrace of the media credulously running with casualty reports from known dishonest actors. https://t.co/4bW5dX09KZ — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) February 28, 2026

The report follows as the U.S. and Israel have bombed Iran. Targeted military strikes are expected to last for about a week after Iran refused to give up its nuclear weapons.

Turns out it wasn’t Israel as Al Jazeera reported. It wasn’t US as Iran reported.



It was a failed launch by the IRGC that fell back to the ground and struck the elementary school.



The elementary school is attached to an IRGC naval base https://t.co/SDVZEBoOfB — David Khait (@David_Khait) February 28, 2026

A failed missile launch in Iran caused the projectile to fall on a school. Images captured the moment it failed, fell back to ground, and struck.



The Iranians - just like the Palestinians in Gaza at the beginning of the war - immediately claimed it was a missile fired by the… pic.twitter.com/qs8bAfaEWU — Chaya’s Clan (@ChayasClan) February 28, 2026

Once again, why on earth are Western news outlets trusting or treating as fact anything that comes from this hideous regime? https://t.co/rUb7qdBYyz — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) February 28, 2026

Maps show that the school was located near an IRGC military compound.

ABC News ran the story and cited an Iranian leader.

The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils.



Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone.



These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/AVqiuolgWm — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 28, 2026

🚨 @ABC appears to implement Gaza “journalism” standards for targeted military action against Iran:



Immediately echo claims from terrorists with zero fact-checking.



Tasnim is closely tied to Iran’s Islamist Terror Regime and IRGC. Tasnim is regime propaganda and it is an… https://t.co/fhbIaAQ2Lg — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) February 28, 2026

It is grotesque journalistic malpractice to credulously re-report unconfirmed allegations from the propaganda arm of a terrorist regime that has murdered 50,000 of its own citizens in the past couple of months.



ABC News is a hollowed-out shell, not a news organization. https://t.co/CRdMvHM8sK — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 28, 2026

This is the school, marked in red, that was hit by missiles.



As you can see, it sits inside a military compound and belongs to the IRGC, marked in orange. pic.twitter.com/W1bp9cetDk — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) February 28, 2026

Regarding Minab girls school which the regime in Iran claims was hit by America:



Footage shows whatever hit the school was a failed rocket launch from IRGC, it wasn’t Israel or US.



Analysis of the area shows the school is in a middle of a military area full of IRGC bases. pic.twitter.com/LNUOfFxcqO — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) February 28, 2026

Beware of the multi-layered disinformation campaign unfolding right now.



International media report that dozens of young girls were killed in an airstrike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran.



Qatar’s Al Jazeera blames Israel, while Iranian state media says it was a U.S.… pic.twitter.com/kMcmiqW5D6 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 28, 2026

