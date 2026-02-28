The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Tipsheet

Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 28, 2026 3:00 PM
Guess What US Media Companies Are Parroting Likely Iranian Propaganda
AP Photo

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly fired a missile that failed and hit its own nearby school that's next to a military base, according to reports on social media. 

Iran quickly claimed that the U.S. or Israel bombed the school. U.S. news agencies, including ABC News and The Daily Beast, reported on what is likely Iranian propaganda. They linked to a report from the Islamic Republic News Agency, a state-run company that claimed 53 students were "martyred." 

The report follows as the U.S. and Israel have bombed Iran. Targeted military strikes are expected to last for about a week after Iran refused to give up its nuclear weapons. 

Maps show that the school was located near an IRGC military compound.  

ABC News ran the story and cited an Iranian leader.

