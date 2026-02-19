Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map
Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map
Tipsheet

Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Strike Deal or Face ‘Unfortunate’ Consequences

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 19, 2026 7:30 PM
Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Strike Deal or Face ‘Unfortunate’ Consequences
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump said that Iran has 10-15 days to make a deal with the U.S. or else it will be “unfortunate” for them. 

"We’re going to make a deal, or we’re going to get a deal one way or the other," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. 

The U.S. wants Iran to stop its nuclear program and surrender long-range ballistic missiles, Fox News reported

"We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them," Trump said. 

Trump has threatened military action against Tehran multiple times over the past few months, including when the country was killing unarmed protestors. 

The president has sent the USS Gerald R. Ford warship and a fleet of tankers and fighter jets to the Middle East. 

Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map Matt Vespa
