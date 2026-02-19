Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Strike Deal or Face ‘Unfortunate’ Consequences

President Donald Trump said that Iran has 10-15 days to make a deal with the U.S. or else it will be “unfortunate” for them.

"We’re going to make a deal, or we’re going to get a deal one way or the other," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

The U.S. wants Iran to stop its nuclear program and surrender long-range ballistic missiles, Fox News reported.

"We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them," Trump said.

Trump has threatened military action against Tehran multiple times over the past few months, including when the country was killing unarmed protestors.

The president has sent the USS Gerald R. Ford warship and a fleet of tankers and fighter jets to the Middle East.

Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei should be "very worried" over its nuclear program.



"We wiped out those beautiful B-2 bombers... went in and they hit their target. Every single bomb and obliterated it," he said about June 2025's airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/GThB8SdBGc — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) February 4, 2026

Iranians deserve far better than a regime that attempts to shroud its violent suppression in technological darkness.



As President Trump weighs various actions in Iran, I commend the admin for continuing to ensure those responsible for these atrocities face consequences. https://t.co/7CEnq1RDBi — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) February 19, 2026

Iran’s leaders would do well to remember that President Trump is a man of his word. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) February 19, 2026

