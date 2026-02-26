LOL: Cornel West Thinks Gavin Newsom Has a White Supremacist Mindset
Las Vegas Man Convicted Over Allegedly Death Threats to State, Federal Officials in Multi-State Case

Scott McClallen
February 26, 2026
Las Vegas Man Convicted Over Allegedly Death Threats to State, Federal Officials in Multi-State Case
A jury convicted a Las Vegas man of threatening to assault and murder federal officials and state employees in Washington, D.C., New York, and Montana.

Court records and trial evidence showed that, from November 30, 2023, through July 7, 2024, Spencer Christjencody Gear made a series of threatening phone calls and sent an email threatening to assault and murder eight federal officials, including judges, as well as three state employees. The threats were intended to intimidate and interfere with the officials as they carried out their duties and to retaliate against them for actions taken in their official roles.

After a six-day trial, Gear was found guilty of nine counts of threatening a federal official and 11 counts of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure.

Sentencing is scheduled on June 1, 2026, before United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years for each count of threatening a federal official and five years for each count of transmitting a threat to injure.

“This verdict affirms a core principle: the First Amendment protects free speech, but it does not protect threats,” said Executive Assistant United States Attorney Summer Johnson for the District of Nevada. “The defendant’s calls and email were made to instill fear and included threats to assault and kill federal officials, judges, and state employees. This verdict makes clear that this conduct crosses a legal line.”

Executive Assistant United States Attorney Johnson, Special Agent in Charge Delzotto, Marshal Gary Schofield for the U.S. Marshals Service, and Chief Michael G. Sullivan for the U.S. Capitol Police made the announcement.

“Threats of violence are never just words—they are serious federal crimes, and the FBI takes every threat seriously,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto for the FBI Las Vegas Division. “Spreading fear and intimidation has no place in our community. Our commitment is unwavering: any threat, whether spoken or written, will be investigated thoroughly. We stand firm in protecting our public servants and ensuring that those who seek to harm others are held accountable.”

DOJ FBI JUDGES WASHINGTON

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Capitol Police investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Jacob Operskalski and Daniel Schiess are prosecuting the case.

