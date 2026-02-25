That Time MSNBC Ripped an NHL Player for Not Accepting an Obama White House Invitation
That Time MSNBC Ripped an NHL Player for Not Accepting an Obama White...
VIP
Teens Say AI Is Now Part Of Everyday Life–Many Parents Have No Idea
Teens Say AI Is Now Part Of Everyday Life–Many Parents Have No Idea
Joy Behar Thinks the SAVE Act Will Help Republicans Cheat in November
Joy Behar Thinks the SAVE Act Will Help Republicans Cheat in November
VIP
The Left Wants a Nuclear Family Meltdown
The Left Wants a Nuclear Family Meltdown
Tim Walz's Paid Medical and Family Leave Law Is Already Being Abused
Tim Walz's Paid Medical and Family Leave Law Is Already Being Abused
VIP
Grand Rapids Mayor: People Should Be Made to Feel Shame for Having Guns
Grand Rapids Mayor: People Should Be Made to Feel Shame for Having Guns
Dear, Gavin Newsom: Stop Using Dyslexia As a Shield
Dear, Gavin Newsom: Stop Using Dyslexia As a Shield
VIP
The Legendary Ending to President Trump's State of the Union
The Legendary Ending to President Trump's State of the Union
President Trump Just Responded to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's Outbursts at the State of the Union
President Trump Just Responded to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's Outbursts at the...
JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't
JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the...
Mamdani's NYC Flirts With Chaos
Mamdani's NYC Flirts With Chaos
Feds Freeze $259M in Medicaid Funds to Minnesota Over Alleged Fraud
Feds Freeze $259M in Medicaid Funds to Minnesota Over Alleged Fraud
Florida Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Nationwide Bank Fraud Scheme
Florida Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Nationwide Bank Fraud Scheme
Memphis Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for $560K COVID-19 Fraud Across 20 States
Memphis Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for $560K COVID-19 Fraud Across 20 States
Tipsheet

Moreno Unveils Bill to Fine Welfare Recipients $100K for Sending Money Overseas

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 25, 2026 6:37 PM
Moreno Unveils Bill to Fine Welfare Recipients $100K for Sending Money Overseas
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, has introduced the Stopping Transfers of Public Funds Abroad Act to protect American taxpayers by penalizing welfare recipients who send remittances to foreign countries.

Advertisement

The bill aims to require that individuals who want to send international wire transfers certify that they do not receive public assistance. If they fail to disclose this information, the bill would fine that person $100,000.

The bill aims to stop people from taking taxpayer welfare and then sending it overseas. 

One estimate from the Federation for American Immigration Reform says that people send at least $200 billion annually from our economy in remittances to at least 134 other countries.  

When people send remittances to other countries, that money isn’t spent in the U.S. economy. As of 2021, the top five countries that receive remittances from the U.S. were: Mexico ($52.6 billion), India ($15.8 billion), Guatemala ($14.7 billion), the Philippines ($12.8 billion), and China ($12.7 billion). 

Recommended

JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

BERNIE MORENO ILLEGAL ALIEN OHIO

When that money leaves the U.S., it’s unclear where it goes or who it funds. Some money could fund cartels or other criminal organizations. 

U.S. remittances account for around 20 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of multiple countries in Central America, including Honduras and El Salvador, according to the FAIR report. 

“For decades, Washington’s failed welfare program rewarded dependency while enabling fraudsters and criminals to exploit the system to take advantage of American taxpayers,” Moreno said in a news release. “If an individual has enough cash to send money overseas, they have no business taking welfare benefits from hardworking Americans. The abuse ends now.”

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't Dmitri Bolt
Rep. Robin Kelly Mocks State of the Union Medal Recipients Amy Curtis
President Trump Just Responded to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's Outbursts at the State of the Union Dmitri Bolt
Feds Freeze $259M in Medicaid Funds to Minnesota Over Alleged Fraud Scott McClallen
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for Americans Over Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like Her Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement