Toxic Chemical Poured on Trump-Kennedy Center Ice Rink, Performance Canceled

A vandal attacked the Trump-Kennedy Center’s outdoor ice rink on Friday that canceled a performance, Fox News reported.

Someone reportedly poured a dark, toxic chemical onto the ice rink.

SLICK SABOTAGE: The Trump-Kennedy Center was the target of what officials described as a “calculated, malicious attack” after a “toxic chemical” was poured onto its outdoor ice rink, severely damaging the arena and forcing the cancellation of a scheduled performance. pic.twitter.com/lYU3u6B5AO — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 21, 2026

"The Trump-Kennedy Center was the target of what officials described as a 'calculated, malicious attack' early Friday after a 'toxic chemical' was poured onto its outdoor ice rink, forcing a performance cancellation." https://t.co/6GUOWkm669 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 21, 2026

"Today, a targeted attack on the Trump Kennedy Center vandalized and destroyed our outdoor arena, causing severe damage that we unfortunately must cancel tonight’s performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow," Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for the Trump-Kennedy Center, told Fox News. "We have turned over video footage to the authorities who are investigating this calculated, malicious attack and hold those responsible accountable."

Democrats are now poisoning the environment to stop Trump https://t.co/O0NCU0oeGs — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 21, 2026

The vandal likely targeted the ice rink because the Kennedy Board in 2025 voted to add Trump's name to the center, and it apparently triggered Trump Derangement Syndrome in someone.

This is so sad & unnecessary - @TheDemocrats have been calling artists urging them to cancel and attacking the Center non-stop.



It’s a calculated campaign.



And now they have mentally unstable people taking action - and vandalizing the Center.



We’ve seen serious death… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 21, 2026

You know what’s NOT shocking?



The number of fake news outlets ignoring the vandalism attack on the Trump Kennedy Center because they like it.



The US media are in a crisis moment. They exist to make money - real journalism is dead. https://t.co/GrEYd1SJ5u — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 21, 2026

