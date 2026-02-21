Dems' Rejoicing Over the Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Tariffs Got Wrecked...by CNN?
'Out of Nowhere' Canadians Are Now Poorer Than Alabamians. The Reactions Have Been Pretty Funny
Trump Shut Down CNN During Yesterday's Tariff Presser
Student ‘ICE Out’ Protests Go Viral Across US – Now Schools are Taking Action
Here's Why the US Is Losing Farms at an Alarming Rate
This State Is Getting Closer to Eliminating Property Taxes
‘Privileged, White, and Well-Off’? Canada’s MAiD Program Just Got Even More Disturbing
Michigan Auto Dealer Management Firm Pays $1.5M to Settle PPP Fraud Claims
Here's How Mamdani's Snow Shoveling Program Is Reveals the Leftist Lie on Voter ID
Lawmakers Probe Potomac River Sewage Spill
Ukrainian Man Ran 'Upworksell.com' to Sell Stolen Identities for Overseas IT Workers, Court Docs Say
The DOJ Has Canned the Most Liberal Immigration Judge in America
Fake Immigration Law Firm Busted in Brooklyn Federal Indictment
It's True: Gavin Newsom's California Government Has Paid Protestors Over $100 Million
Toxic Chemical Poured on Trump-Kennedy Center Ice Rink, Performance Canceled

Scott McClallen
February 21, 2026
Toxic Chemical Poured on Trump-Kennedy Center Ice Rink, Performance Canceled
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A vandal attacked the Trump-Kennedy Center’s outdoor ice rink on Friday that canceled a performance, Fox News reported.

Someone reportedly poured a dark, toxic chemical onto the ice rink. 

"Today, a targeted attack on the Trump Kennedy Center vandalized and destroyed our outdoor arena, causing severe damage that we unfortunately must cancel tonight’s performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow," Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for the Trump-Kennedy Center, told Fox News. "We have turned over video footage to the authorities who are investigating this calculated, malicious attack and hold those responsible accountable."

The vandal likely targeted the ice rink because the Kennedy Board in 2025 voted to add Trump's name to the center, and it apparently triggered Trump Derangement Syndrome in someone. 

