DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ohio Healthcare Company

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, together with the Attorney General of Ohio, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging OhioHealth Corporation’s anticompetitive contract restrictions that force Ohio patients to pay higher healthcare prices.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, seeks to enjoin OhioHealth, the largest healthcare system in central Ohio, from enforcing its anticompetitive contractual terms and continuing to suppress healthcare competition.

OhioHealth owns or manages 16 hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout the State of Ohio.

“Americans deserve low-cost, high-quality healthcare – not anticompetitive hospital system contracts that make healthcare less affordable,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice will continue taking legal action to protect consumers and drive down healthcare costs across America."

Ohiohealth Filing.02.20.2026





The complaint alleged that OhioHealth uses its market power to impose contractual restrictions that impede or completely prevent insurers from offering innovative and money-saving health-insurance plans or plan features. The lawsuit claims that more providers would allow Ohio residents more and cheaper health care options.

"OhioHealth has thereby denied patients the ability to choose a health plan that may work better for them—a choice that patients would be free to make in a competitive market unburdened by OhioHealth’s burdensome restrictions. OhioHealth’s contractual restrictions insulate it from price competition and help to maintain its extremely high prices. The dynamic effect of these contractual restrictions is that OhioHealth is effectively preventing competitors from achieving scale with regard to patients as well as quality."

OhioHealth generally forces insurers to include OhioHealth in all of the networks for the commercial insurance products they offer, regardless of how OhioHealth’s prices compare to its competitors, preventing the development of budget-conscious plans in the Columbus area.

Without these lower cost and innovative plan options that empower patients to save money by selecting lower-cost providers who still provide high-quality care, patients and employers are faced with fewer health plan choices and higher costs.

“Competition for healthcare is vital to all Americans,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Omeed A. Assefi of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “This lawsuit challenges anticompetitive contract restrictions that prevent consumers from choosing lower-cost health plans and severely limit consumers’ access to price information. These restrictions cause many Columbus residents to pay more for lower-quality healthcare. American families and consumers deserve better. I appreciate the partnership with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to challenge these restrictions as we work together to open this important market to the very real benefits of open competition.”

