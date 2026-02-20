VIP
Kash Patel Becomes the Focus of Media Analysis They Consistently Get Wrong
Tipsheet

Armed Man Rammed Substation Near Las Vegas in Apparent Terror Plot Before Committing Suicide

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 20, 2026 8:04 PM
AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

A 23-year-old man identified by law enforcement as Dawson Maloney is dead after he allegedly rammed a power substation outside of Las Vegas around 10 a.m. on Thursday and then committed suicide. 

Law enforcement recovered two shotguns, a pistol, ammunition, flamethrowers containing thermite, and a cell phone from the vehicle, according to a press conference. 

Police shared video of the man driving a silver Nissan Sentra through a power station gate until he rammed into large industrial wire reels, Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a press conference. 

“Given the location and the material discovered, this incident was treated as a terrorism-related event," McMahill said. 

Law enforcement said that they recovered books that contained extremist ideologies, including left and right-wing extremist ideologies, environmental extremism, white supremacy, and anti-government ideology. 

The New York man apparently rented a vehicle and drove cross-country to Boulder City, Nevada. 

The man had been reported missing out of New York and had told a family member that he planned to harm himself and would do something to place him “on the news,” McMahill said. 

Maloney apparently referred to himself as a dead terrorist son. 

