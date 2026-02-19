Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map
Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map
VIP
The Democrats' New Plan for the Midterms Is Crazy
The Democrats' New Plan for the Midterms Is Crazy
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
NC Police Confirm Republican Candidate Was Target of Drive-By Shooting
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening Reason Why.
Lawyer for Illegal Immigrant Who Killed GA Teacher Wants Bond. Here's the Maddening...
VIP
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
Ohio Bill Offers Real Solution to Suicides by Gun
VIP
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not the Whole Story
Tucker Carlson Claims He Was Detained and Interrogated in Israel, but That's Not...
Chinese National Convicted in $2.2M Gift Card Scheme
Chinese National Convicted in $2.2M Gift Card Scheme
Stolen Ambulance Rammed into DHS Building in Utah
Stolen Ambulance Rammed into DHS Building in Utah
VIP
Leftist Policies Might Drive Chicago Bears to Indiana
Leftist Policies Might Drive Chicago Bears to Indiana
Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Strike Deal or Face ‘Unfortunate’ Consequences
Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Strike Deal or Face ‘Unfortunate’ Consequences
Former Corsa Coal VP Convicted in $140M Egyptian Bribery Scheme
Former Corsa Coal VP Convicted in $140M Egyptian Bribery Scheme
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Optum Director Convicted for Ghost Employee Kickbacks Over $1.2M
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Nigerian National Extradited, Sentenced to 8 Years in Attempted $8M Tax Refund Scheme
Tipsheet

Trump Gives Strongest Backing Yet to Georgia's Mike Collins

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 19, 2026 7:10 PM
Trump Gives Strongest Backing Yet to Georgia's Mike Collins
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump appeared to give his strongest backing yet to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) during a trip to Georgia today, according to a video posted to social media.

Advertisement

Collins represents the 10th Congressional District. His family started a trucking company that employs over 100 people. He's also the president of his local Chamber of Commerce, according to his bio

While in Georgia, Trump visited the Coosa Steel plant in Rome. The plant would have been shut down but for his tariffs, he said in a Truth Social post. 

"Just left Coosa Steel Plant, in Rome, Georgia, which is now working 24 hours around the clock, after it was down to just one hour a year ago," Trump said. "It is like that up and down throughout the Country — Companies are thriving because of TARIFFS. The United States of America has taken in Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and quadrupled (at least) National Security, all as a result of the Economy Saving TARIFFS!"

Recommended

Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Trump also visited a restaurant where he took pictures and signed items. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger's Raising Taxes, So Boeing Is Fleeing Virginia Amy Curtis
What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops? Kurt Schlichter
Why Exactly Did They Destroy the Border? Victor Davis Hanson
This Democrat Just Blasted the Democrats' Plan to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Address Dmitri Bolt
The Outside of Obama's Presidential Library Is...Something Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Blocks VA Dems' Insane Congressional Map Matt Vespa
Advertisement