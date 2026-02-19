Trump Gives Strongest Backing Yet to Georgia's Mike Collins

President Donald Trump appeared to give his strongest backing yet to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) during a trip to Georgia today, according to a video posted to social media.

Georgia voter: "Mike Collins."



President Trump: "He's a friend of mine. He's a good guy."



Georgia voter: "We love him... Mike Collins is gonna win!"



👀 pic.twitter.com/Ciz8C2i9w3 — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) February 19, 2026

Collins represents the 10th Congressional District. His family started a trucking company that employs over 100 people. He's also the president of his local Chamber of Commerce, according to his bio.

While in Georgia, Trump visited the Coosa Steel plant in Rome. The plant would have been shut down but for his tariffs, he said in a Truth Social post.

"Just left Coosa Steel Plant, in Rome, Georgia, which is now working 24 hours around the clock, after it was down to just one hour a year ago," Trump said. "It is like that up and down throughout the Country — Companies are thriving because of TARIFFS. The United States of America has taken in Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and quadrupled (at least) National Security, all as a result of the Economy Saving TARIFFS!"

President Trump arrives in Georgia and is greeted by @HerschelWalker and @GunnerStockton! 🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EiihpnwCdJ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 19, 2026

NEW QUANTUS INSIGHTS POLL | Feb 17–18, 2026

Georgia Republicans unified at the top, unsettled down-ballot. Large undecided shares define the 2026 primary landscape.



📊 Georgia GOP Senate Primary

🔴 Mike Collins: 35.5%

🔴 Buddy Carter: 11.0%

🔴 Derek Dooley: 9.0%

⚪️ Undecided:… pic.twitter.com/znIQQQ469r — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) February 19, 2026





Thank you, Mr. President. It’s an honor to fight alongside you for the forgotten men and women of this country. pic.twitter.com/sQ5jH08yBD — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) February 19, 2026

Trump also visited a restaurant where he took pictures and signed items.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! This Georgia restaurant just went HAYWIRE for President Trump as he walked in and said — “WHO LIKES VOTER ID?!”



CROWD: *Erupts*



EVERYONE wants the SAVE America Act passed now. Get it done, Senate GOP! 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/FA6ACqWLDp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 19, 2026

