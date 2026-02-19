Chinese National Convicted in $2.2M Gift Card Scheme

Jun Wang, age 63, a Chinese national and lawful permanent resident of the United States, has been found guilty of money laundering conspiracy following a bench trial in federal court in Albany.

Evidence presented during the bench trial in December 2025 proved that, between June 2019 and June 2021, Wang redeemed $2.2 million in gift cards originally purchased by defrauded victims throughout the United States, including in the Northern District of New York.

Wang, who received the gift card information electronically from co-conspirators overseas, used the fraud proceeds to buy other gift cards at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Florida to disguise the source and nature of the funds.

Wang often used different registers within the same store and frequently drove from store to store to redeem gift cards, sometimes visiting several Walmart stores on the same day.

Wang often redeemed gift cards just hours, and sometimes minutes, after they were purchased by victims.

Multiple victims testified at trial about the gift cards they purchased after being scammed online or over the phone. Although the trial evidence proved that Wang’s role in the scheme was to redeem gift cards purchased by victims he never interacted with directly, he admitted to an FBI agent in a secretly recorded conversation that “[w]e all know” about the fraud, which is “[e]asy to know.”

In relation to one elderly victim, Wang explained on the recording, “[t]he only loser is the lady,” and, “[o]ther than this lady, everybody’s happy.”

First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, made the announcement.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarcone stated, “Wang was a knowing and essential player in a calculated, international scheme that preyed on victims, including the elderly, throughout the United States. We will tirelessly pursue and hold accountable individuals involved in every level of these fraud schemes. There is no safe harbor for those who profit from exploiting vulnerable Americans.”

Special Agent in Charge Tremaroli stated, “Mr. Wang was part of an international scheme that stole millions from hardworking Americans across the country and right here at home. This conviction illustrates the FBI, together with our law enforcement partners, will not tolerate this deceitful behavior, and will continue to provide our expert resources to investigate these crimes and prosecute the criminals who are intent on defrauding the American public.”

Wang will be sentenced on June 16, 2026, by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino, who presided over the bench trial and rendered the guilty verdict in a 20-page decision.

The charge of conviction against Wang carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the statute the defendant violated, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

FBI investigated this case with the assistance of local law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael F. Perry, Michael D. Gadarian, and Tamara B. Thomson prosecuted the case.

