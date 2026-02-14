HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has released a massive data set related to health care spending.

The release follows rampant fraud exposed in multiple government programs, including programs meant to feed hungry kids, help autistic kids, get kids into daycare, and help people find housing. One prosecutor alleged that criminals stole up to $9 billion across 14 social programs in Minnesota.

If you have a computer with enough memory to download the data set and find fraud, then you could even get paid to expose fraud, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Today the HHS DOGE team open sourced the largest Medicaid dataset in department history.



This dataset contains aggregated, provider-level claims data for a specific billing code over time.



For example, using this dataset, it would have been possible to easily detect the… — DOGE HHS (@DOGE_HHS) February 13, 2026

Maximum transparency. The general public can now help us detect the fraud. https://t.co/uXg3llPVHp — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 13, 2026

The Treasury Department will set up a website to report fraud where whistleblowers can receive part of the fine, Secretary Scott Bessent said.

BREAKING 🚨Sec Scott Bessent stuns America by encouraging whistle blowers to expose fraud. They will receive 10-30% of the fines



THIS IS A MASSIVE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SJ4EnU2Urr — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 13, 2026

Crowd fraud elimination with incentives from @SecScottBessent. Let’s go! https://t.co/4CFjPNj4z7 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 14, 2026

The tool should help clarify how much money criminals steal from taxpayers. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's administration claimed that criminals have only stolen $217 million since 2022.

Crazy you can track this down to the millions but cant track the fraud that’s in the billions — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 14, 2026

Medicaid data has been open sourced, so the level of fraud is easy to identify. @DOGE is not a department, it’s a state of mind. https://t.co/fCdhzhoZv2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2026

🇺🇸 The DOGE team dropped the largest Medicaid dataset in history:



10.32 GB of aggregated claims, procedures, and payments (2018–2024) open-sourced for anyone to download and analyze.



Goal: crowdsource fraud detection in an $800B+ program.



Already spotlighting cases like… https://t.co/smNsOq9Sn5 pic.twitter.com/8M6AAvKeTO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2026

