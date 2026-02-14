Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top...
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare...
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
VIP
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York Cops
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York...
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Tipsheet

HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 14, 2026 1:00 PM
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has released a massive data set related to health care spending. 

The release follows rampant fraud exposed in multiple government programs, including programs meant to feed hungry kids, help autistic kids, get kids into daycare, and help people find housing. One prosecutor alleged that criminals stole up to $9 billion across 14 social programs in Minnesota. 

Advertisement

If you have a computer with enough memory to download the data set and find fraud, then you could even get paid to expose fraud, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 

The Treasury Department will set up a website to report fraud where whistleblowers can receive part of the fine, Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The tool should help clarify how much money criminals steal from taxpayers. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's administration claimed that criminals have only stolen $217 million since 2022.

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

HEALTHCARE HHS MEDICAID MINNESOTA SCOTT BESSENT TIM WALZ

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco Matt Vespa
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned Matt Vespa
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions? Joseph Chalfant
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters Jeff Charles
GOP Secures Votes Needed to Pass the SAVE Act Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement