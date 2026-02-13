Michigan Man Sentenced to 3 Years for $2.5M PPP Fraud Scheme

A Michigan man was sentenced for his role in a multi-million-dollar Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.

Samer Kammo, 46, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison after having pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

According to court records, Kammo and his co-conspirators caused fraudulent PPP applications to be submitted for several business entities. Those applications misrepresented payroll information for the business entities and falsely certified that PPP loan funds would be used for permissible business-related purposes. The defendants also caused fictitious payroll, health insurance, bank, and tax records to be submitted in connection with the PPP loan applications.

"This defendant and his co-conspirators tried to cheat the system by exploiting a federal relief program meant to help Americans in need. Let this case send a clear message: crime does not pay,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “FBI Detroit and HSI Detroit stand shoulder to shoulder in holding fraudsters accountable and protecting taxpayer dollars. If you abuse government programs for personal gain, you will be found, and you will face serious consequences under the law.”

Kammo and his family members received nearly $2.5 million in fraudulent PPP loan funds.

“Although the pandemic is years behind us, HSI and our partners are committed to holding fraudsters accountable for PPP fraud,” said HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey. “By now the writing on the wall should be crystal clear, if you fraudulently obtained government funds during the pandemic, you will be held accountable.”

The Paycheck Protection Program was created by Congress to assist businesses harmed by the economic dislocations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kammo was sentenced by Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey. His co-defendant, Rita Shaba, was previously sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment. Kammo’s wife, Christina Anasi, still awaits sentencing.

As part of his sentence, Kammo was also ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution.

According to court records, the conspirators misappropriated the personal identifying information of several of Kammo’s family members to commit their crime, including that of Kammo’s own mother.

Kammo was previously sentenced to a three-year federal prison sentence for dealing drugs out of his parents’ liquor store.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations. The Unemployment Insurance Agency, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, has also provided valuable assistance.

Joining in the announcement were Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey, Homeland Security Investigations.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Yahkind. Related forfeiture and restitution matters are being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Nathan.

