Federal Judge Sentences Abilene Drug Trafficker to Life for Fentanyl Distribution

A large-scale fentanyl trafficker in Abilene, Texas, was sentenced to life in federal prison this week.

Kurtney Bernard Jones, of Abilene, was convicted in August 2025 by a federal jury in Abilene of two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. On February 5, 2026, United States District Judge James Wesley Hendrix sentenced Jones to life imprisonment.

Evidence presented in court demonstrated that Kurtney Jones, also known as “KP,” was responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin in the Abilene area.

“The scale of this drug trafficking organization and this defendant’s leadership of it warrants a life sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. “Our law enforcement partners took down a massive fentanyl distribution ring over a 2-year operation. I applaud their collaborative efforts together with the prosecutors in my office in successfully removing these dangerous drugs and those peddling them from the Abilene community.”

Court records show that in December 2023, Jones assumed control of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed drugs in Abilene and the surrounding counties. He formed a relationship with a drug supplier in Dallas, Texas. He organized the transport of a total of 42,000 fentanyl pills, 140 grams of heroin, 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, and another 4,600 grams of fentanyl to Abilene. While running the DTO, Jones threatened rival dealers and trafficked firearms. When arrested, he possessed 452 grams of fentanyl and $225,994.25 in cash. Agents also discovered that Jones possessed a pill press, capsules to make pills, and another 318.95 grams of heroin.

“The defendant’s role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed a large quantity of narcotics into Abilene and the surrounding area warrants the life sentence that was imposed in this case,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle drug trafficking organizations and protect our communities from the threat of dangerous drugs.”

Jones’s prosecution was part of “Operation Top Shelf.” This was a comprehensive narcotics investigation that involved seven separate local and federal law enforcement agencies. Agents performed two separate “takedowns.” The first takedown occurred in February of 2024 and involved more than 80 agents and officers from the 7 collaborating agencies. Court records reflect that over the course of the first takedown operation, agents seized 29 kilograms of methamphetamine, 721 grams of cocaine, 1,370 grams of fentanyl, and 60 firearms. Seventeen methamphetamine and cocaine traffickers were arrested and indicted.

“This life sentence reflects the seriousness of fentanyl trafficking and our continued commitment to protecting communities from those who profit by distributing deadly drugs,” said DEA Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker. “This case highlights the strength of our partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies working together to hold dangerous traffickers accountable and keep our communities safe.”

The second takedown occurred in September of 2024. Agents arrested and indicted 12 fentanyl traffickers, including Jones. After the takedowns, opioid overdose rates fell in Abilene.

With Jones’s sentencing this week, all 31 traffickers charged in “Operation Top Shelf” have been sentenced. In total and excluding Jones, the Court sentenced the defendants to 4,328 months, which amounts to over 360 years of federal prison time. Those sentences include:

Kurtney Bernard Jones: sentenced to life imprisonment for possessing with intent to distribute and distributing fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Rafael Perez: sentenced to 360 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Diana Nichole Perez, aka Diana Santana: sentenced to 292 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Eddie Ochoa Lomas: sentenced to 240 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Tylik Ojur Johnson: sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment for distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Nathaniel Deal: sentenced to 262 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Lisa Ann Beckham: sentenced to 204 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Angel Alvarez: sentenced to 200 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Orson Rolando Ortegon: sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Joshua Gosson: sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Marquee Anthony Aboso, aka “OC”: sentenced to 175 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Hannah Rai Gongora, aka Hannah Alvarez: sentenced to 172 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Laura Trevino: sentenced to 156 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Alexandrea Delgado: sentenced to 151 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Petra Soliz: sentenced to 151 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Juan Manuel Oliveros, Jr.: sentenced to 150 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jeremiah Greene, aka “Lil Mexico”: sentenced to 132 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Bradley Kirk Gutierrez: sentenced to 121 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Jimmy Rangel: sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Gloria Santibanez: sentenced to 114 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jason Eugene DeLeon: sentenced to 108 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Steven Lattimore, aka “PNut”: sentenced to 103 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Mckenzee Marie Lane: sentenced to 102 months’ imprisonment for distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Joseph Brassell: sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment for possession to distribute fentanyl.

Robert Lee Mason: sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Glen Edward Lee, Jr.: sentenced to 70 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Maxine Gonzales: sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Christopher Thompson: sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Jacob Lee DeLeon: sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Paul Eli Snyder: sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Christopher Anthony Glaze: sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The operation involved agents and officers from DEA Fort Worth, FBI Dallas Field Office - Abilene Resident Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, ATF Dallas, IRS – Criminal Investigations, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Abilene Police Department, and the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office.

This prosecution was part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas handled the prosecution.

