Family Fraud: Father, Two Daughters Convicted in $500k USDA Nutrition Program Scam

On February 3, 2025, Brian Paul Desormeaux, a 64-year-old Lafayette resident, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for his role leading a yearslong conspiracy to defraud a federal nutrition assistance program operated by the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”).

His co-conspirator daughters, Amy Desormeaux Hernandez, a 38-year-old Lafayette resident, and Lenzi Desormeaux Babineaux, a 35-year-old Lafayette resident, were each sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after their convictions for wire fraud as well, with Babineaux sentenced in November 2024 and Hernandez sentenced on the same day as her father.

According to court documents, Desormeaux was the executive director of Regional Nutrition Assistance, Inc., a non-profit sponsoring organization for the Child and Adult Care Food Program, a federal program operated by the USDA and administered by the Louisiana Department of Education.

“The Desormeauxs’ shameful scheme stole food out of the mouths of Louisiana’s children to satisfy their own greed, and they’re now heading to federal prison as a result,” said United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller. “Protecting Louisiana’s children from financial and other abuses is one of our Office’s core missions, and this case shows our commitment, alongside our federal and state partners, to investigate and prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

Over the course of roughly five years, Desormeaux and his daughters, Hernandez and Babineaux, submitted fraudulent claims for reimbursement from the federal government that involved, among other things, creating and submitting false state fire marshal inspection reports, which were required for reimbursement by the program, and submitting claims for alleged providers who they knew were not active and participating in the program.

“The Desormeauxs stole half a million dollars of money that was allocated to help hungry children and adults in Louisiana, and we will not tolerate that criminal behavior," said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the FBI New Orleans Field Office. "The FBI is committed to work with our state and federal partners and the U.S. Attorney's Office to root out fraud in Louisiana and make sure those responsible are held to account.”

Desormeaux and his two daughters allegedly diverted these fraudulently obtained reimbursements for their own personal use and benefit, with the defendants receiving over $500,000.00 in federal funds that they were not entitled to.

“The defendants exploited the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program intended to provide nutritious meals to children in need. They fraudulently claimed to administer the assistance at childcare programs and instead used it as a vehicle for personal financial gain. The USDA Office of Inspector General remains committed to protecting the integrity of USDA nutrition programs and safeguarding taxpayer dollars. We appreciate the strong partnership of our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners in holding those who commit fraud accountable,” said USDA Inspector General John Walk.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Office of Inspector General, and the United States Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General investigated this case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren L. Nickel with assistance from Legal Assistant Christy Angelle.

