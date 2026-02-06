Over 800 Google Workers Demand the Company Cut Ties With ICE
New Musical Remakes Anne Frank As a Genderqueer Hip-Hop Star

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 06, 2026 9:55 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

A wild remake of Anne Frank as a pansexual hip-hop artist called “Slam Frank" is disturbing people on social media. 

The satirical musical cover says, “Fight Capitalism: Buy our goods on Kickstarter.” 

The Kickstarter page reads: 

“Inspired by a viral Twitter thread that asked, 'Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?', Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides to transform Anne Frank’s story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most loved, hated, and talked-about productions of the season.”

The group has already raised $37,000 from around 357 backers. 

After breaking its first funding goal, the group is now trying to double it to $60,000. 

Playwright Andrew Fox wrote "Slam Frank" as well as another musical called “Veronica Gets an Abortion.” 

Fox uses extreme and dark humor to mock antisemitism. 

