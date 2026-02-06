New Musical Remakes Anne Frank As a Genderqueer Hip-Hop Star

A wild remake of Anne Frank as a pansexual hip-hop artist called “Slam Frank" is disturbing people on social media.

The satirical musical cover says, “Fight Capitalism: Buy our goods on Kickstarter.”

The Kickstarter page reads:

“Inspired by a viral Twitter thread that asked, 'Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?', Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides to transform Anne Frank’s story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most loved, hated, and talked-about productions of the season.”

The group has already raised $37,000 from around 357 backers.

New York off-Broadway musical blasted by Jewish groups for mocking Anne Frank while reinventing her as pansexual hip hop artist.



After breaking its first funding goal, the group is now trying to double it to $60,000.

The year is 2026



Playwright Andrew Fox wrote "Slam Frank" as well as another musical called “Veronica Gets an Abortion.”

Fox uses extreme and dark humor to mock antisemitism.

