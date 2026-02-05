Antifa Member Arrested After Urging Others To 'Hunt' ICE Agents

A self-identified Antifa member, Kyle Wagner, was arrested Thursday on federal threat and cyberstalking charges following alleged murder and assault threats against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Wagner, 37 of Minneapolis, is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court today.

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner has escalated his opposition to ICE operations, including conspiring and threatening to assault federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis. In January 2026, Wagner repeatedly posted on Facebook and Instagram encouraging his followers to forcibly confront, assault, impede, oppose, and resist federal officers whom he referred to as the “gestapo” and “murderers.”

“This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today’s arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: if you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you.”

On January 8, 2026, Wagner posted a video directly threatening ICE agents by stating, “I’ve already bled for this city, I’ve already fought for this city, this is nothing new, we’re ready this time, ICE we’re f---ing coming for you.” The following day, Wagner posted about the “constant harassment of ICE” and said that “we need to continue that, but we also need to cripple them.” Wagner then advocated for physical confrontation, stating, “Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche welcomed the arrest.

“It’s no surprise that an Antifa terrorist is allegedly threatening to kill and assault federal law enforcement officers as they dutifully remove criminal threats from neighborhoods,” Blanche said in a statement. “After all, this is what Antifa is about, lawlessness and violence. But under the leadership of President Trump and Attorney General Bondi, there is no safe haven for terrorists and no protection from the full weight of justice."

Wagner also urged others to “hunt” ICE, including those who are “armed” to “fight [ICE]. This is kill or be killed.” He described agitators’ “goal [ ] to unmask and identify [ICE] agents - stop their ability to arrest individuals through group resistance.” On January 10, 2026, Wagner asserted that “we are at f----- war” and stated, “So, either we’re going to win, or I will die in this process.” On January 13, 2026, Wagner praised the success of the agitators’ anti-ICE efforts, stating, “This is where ICE has come to die” and then threatened ICE agents, “We want to know who they are. We will identify every single one of them and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f------ fun.”

On January 24, 2026, Wagner stated that he was “not talking about peaceful protests anymore.” And urged violence against federal officers: “Get your f----- guns and stop these f------ people.”

Wagner also reposted a video where he passed out gas masks and shields to agitators.

“We know that a ‘worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire.’ And Wagner’s alleged actions were an attempt to spread fire into our peaceful community. That is not going to happen,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

The complaint further alleges that on January 29, 2026, Wagner, used his Instagram account to dox a pro-ICE individual by publishing a phone number, birth month and year, and address in Oak Park, Michigan, threatening the individual. Wagner later admitted that he doxxed the victim’s parents’ house.

As a felony trial cannot be held on a complaint, a decision to seek an indictment will be made in the near future.

The agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

