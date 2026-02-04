You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Told Don Lemon After His Arrest
We Now Know Whether ICE Will Show Up to the Super Bowl
VIP
Election (D)enialism
Miami's Democrat Mayor Just Admitted She's Undermining Immigration Laws
VIP
Media Critique of Firearm Industry Protection Bill Misses Major Point
VIP
JD Vance Praises Trump’s Sincerity: 'The Polar Opposite' of Washington
Israeli-American Hostage Keith Siegel Reunites With His Wife at the White House, Thanks...
This Law Firm Says Singer's Admission of 'Stolen Land’ Gives Native American Tribe...
Warning Signs for Republicans in 2026
Four Charged Over Allegedly Using 100+ Stolen Identities to Defraud SNAP Program
Attempted Trump Assassin Sentenced To Life Following Federal Trial
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk Won’t Seek Reelection
VIP
Secret Service Sweeps Cities Nationwide To Shut Down EBT Skimming Fraud
Jury Nails Ex-NFL Player Who Allegedly Defrauded Medicare of Nearly $200M
Tipsheet

Utah Man Pleads Guilty to $89M Investment Fraud That Targeted Over 200 Victims

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 04, 2026 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

A Utah man admitted to his role in a fraudulent investment scheme that tricked 200 victims out of about $89 million.

Matthew Shane Perkins, 47, of Washington County, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Advertisement

Court documents say that between August 2023 and November 2025, Perkins fraudulently claimed he was a successful day trader with a track record of success. 

He operated Forged Oak LLC and established a business arrangement with the principal of RentDue Capital LLC. 

RentDue Capital recruited investors to three separate funds through social media, the company’s website, and meetings with investors. When RentDue Capital received investors’ money, the principal sent the funds to Perkins to day trade.

Perkins made repeated false representations regarding the funds’ performance and balance. 

He allegedly provided records to RentDue Capital that falsified daily trading performance and altered brokerage statements to inflate the funds’ balance. 

In early November 2025, for example, Perkins provided RentDue Capital with an altered brokerage statement representing that over $133 million was in the funds. At that time, however, the funds had less than $13 million.

Recommended

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME IRS UTAH

Unbeknownst to investors, Perkins lost tens of millions of dollars in day trading. He also misappropriated millions of dollars from investors for personal expenses, a down payment on a home, and the purchase of a cabin, luxury vehicles, and an airplane, among other things.

In the plea agreement, Perkins agreed to restitution of $77,683,091.96. He also agreed to forfeit money and assets traceable to fraud, including over $13 million, a cabin, an airplane, and multiple vehicles.

Perkins is scheduled to be sentenced July 8, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. before a U.S. District Court Judge in courtroom 2B of the courthouse located at 206 West Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah 84470.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, St. George Resident Agency and IRS Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.  

Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen P. Dent, Joseph M. Hood, and Travis K. Elder of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
This Law Firm Says Singer's Admission of 'Stolen Land’ Gives Native American Tribe Rightful Ownership Dmitri Bolt
You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Told Don Lemon After His Arrest Jeff Charles
JD Vance Slams Reporter Pressing Him to Apologize Over Alex Pretti Dmitri Bolt
Less Than 1 Percent Inflation? Yes. EJ Antoni, Ph.D.
Girls vs. Boys John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement