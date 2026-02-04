You Won't Believe What Nancy Pelosi Told Don Lemon After His Arrest
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk Won’t Seek Reelection

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 04, 2026 6:23 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A Georgia Republican lawmaker has announced that he won’t run for reelection after serving six terms. 

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk said in a statement that he’s been honored to serve the people of Northwest Georgia in the Eleventh Congressional District. 

“I first ran for election to Congress in 2014 and, as I stated then, representing the people in Congress is a service, not a career; and although I continue to have strong support from the people of the Eleventh Congressional District, I believe it is time to contribute to my community, state, and nation in other ways. Therefore, I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of my current term in Congress.” 

The lawmaker said that he plans to spend more time with his family. 

“I have learned throughout my life that doing what is right is not always easy, convenient, or popular. My wife and I have prayed diligently and discussed this extensively; and, while this is not an easy decision, we believe it is the right one. While serving my constituents in Congress ranks among my greatest honors, being a husband, a father, and a grandfather holds even greater importance to me; and at this time, I wish to spend more dedicated time with my family."

The retirement leaves an open seat in Georgia as the 2026 midterms approach.

