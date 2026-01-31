Trump Warns Rioters: Federal Property Will Be Defended 'Very Forcefully'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he’s ordered the federal government to stay away from riots in “various poorly run Democrat Cities” unless asked for help.

However, he ordered Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem to protect federal buildings from vandals and agitators, he said in a Truth Social post.

"Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property," Trump said. "There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors.”

The post follows unrest in Los Angeles at a federal immigration facility where an unruly crowd vandalized federal equipment and hurled objects at federal employees. Those people protested the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24 in Minneapolis.

