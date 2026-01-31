Chaos in LA: Rioters Vandalize Federal Building, Hurl Objects at Police

Police had to break up an anti-ICE riot that vandalized a federal building and threw items at police on Friday night.

Even CNN admitted that the riot was out of control.

Advertisement

Rioters have overtaken an ICE facility in LA.



Complete chaos and police are doing nothing to stop it.



Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass are allowing this.



pic.twitter.com/EROinL7zqF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: LAPD has begun firing crowd control munitions into the mob of rioters outside ICE Los Angeles



They’re still REFUSING to leave, as they’re not used to pushback from city cops



KEEP UP THE PRESSURE, LAPD! pic.twitter.com/dnapqSU8cx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Even *CNN* is admitting the riots in Los Angeles outside the federal facility are now OUT OF CONTROL



“Protesters have OVERTAKEN this and there's no police!”



WHAT IS GOING ON, @GavinNewsom? pic.twitter.com/21HAwjnct5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2026

BREAKING:



🇺🇸 Protesters in Los Angeles are currently attacking an ICE facility. pic.twitter.com/xhZY9O3tMR — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 31, 2026

We had hoped that demonstrations today would be peaceful, however, as you can see in this video, the violent agitators invited LAPD due to their actions. https://t.co/7U2n7cZ2od — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) January 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Absolute MAYHEM breaking out at the federal facility in Los Angeles, as rioters descend on the building



Teargas and pepper balls being deployed by agents



WE HAVE TO STOP TOLERATING THIS! pic.twitter.com/DgQgXelS7J — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2026

🚨 CNN: “Federal agents are so BACKED INTO A CORNER they’re coming out in JEANS and plain clothes. No organized plan, no backup in sight, just outnumbered and scrambling against the anti-ICE mob.”



Invoke the Insurrection Act!

pic.twitter.com/rjSjAfDREV — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 31, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.