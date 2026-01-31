This Thom Tillis Tweet Is...Something. And You Could Guess How He Feels About...
I Can't Take This News Report About a Reported Homophobic Incident in Australia...
These States are Pushing Anti-ICE Laws – but There's a Problem
The Deplorable 'Empathy' of Hillary Clinton
DOJ Sues To Block Alleged Race-Based Admissions at UCLA’s Geffen School of Medicine
Judge Orders Release of Viral Father and Son Duo Held by DHS
Georgia Lawmaker Allegedly Took $13K in COVID Unemployement Benefits While Working Up to...
Judge Won't Block Minnesota Immigration Blitz
The Don Lemon Presser Was Just Sad
Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order Requiring Citizenship to Vote
Fulton County's Voter Rolls Might Have a Massive Problem
This Is Who the Leftist Radicals Are Destroying Cities to Protect
Iran Has Hatched a New Plan to Take Down American Bombers and It...
The Don Lemon Case Is Already Getting Interesting
Chaos in LA: Rioters Vandalize Federal Building, Hurl Objects at Police

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 31, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Police had to break up an anti-ICE riot that vandalized a federal building and threw items at police on Friday night. 

Even CNN admitted that the riot was out of control. 

