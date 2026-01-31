Judge Won't Block Minnesota Immigration Blitz

A judge denied a motion seeking a preliminary injunction on Saturday to stop immigration officials from deporting illegal immigrants in Minnesota.

U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez refused to grant the injunction sought by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the city of Minneapolis, and the city of St. Paul.

The lawsuit targeted Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, John Condon, the acting executive associate director of Homeland Security, and Todd Lyons, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lawsuit also targeted Acting Executive Associate Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations Marcos Charles, Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott, Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, and as Acting Director, Saint Paul Field Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement David Easterwood.

Federal immigration officials flooded Minneapolis and St. Paul after criminals likely stole around $9 billion in taxpayer benefits across 14 programs.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders have sued to stop the immigration blitz but have failed so far.

