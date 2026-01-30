Here's the GOP Senator Who Caused a Ruckus Regarding the Deal to Avert...
Tipsheet

Senate Approves Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 30, 2026 7:04 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill on a vote of 71-29 that funds most of the government to dodge a pending government shutdown. 

If passed by the U.S. House and signed into law, the bill would fund most government agencies. However, it delays a vote on funding for the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 14 because of the objections of Democrat lawakers over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti and the deportation of illegal immigrants. 

The U.S. House is expected to vote on the bill on Monday. 


The bill houses three appropriations bills: the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026; the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations  Act, 2026, and the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

The departments and agencies funded in the bill include

  • the Department of Defense
  • the Department of Labor
  • the Department of Health and Human Services
  • the Department of Education
  • the Department of Transportation
  • the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and related agencies

The bill also extends several expiring programs and authorities, including

  • the U.S. Grain Standards Act
  • the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s whistleblower program;
  • the National Flood Insurance Program
  • the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program; and
  • several health care authorities and programs

The last government shutdown stretched for 35 days and is the longest in recent history. 

