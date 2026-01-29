Trump Family Sues IRS Seeking $10B Over Leaked Tax Returns

President Donald Trump and his sons have sued the IRS for $10 billion over his leaked tax returns.

The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida on Thursday.

Around 2019, IRS employee Charles Littlejohn illegally leaked Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times, ProPublica, and other Leftist media outlets.

"Defendants have caused Plaintiffs reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, and negatively affected President Trump, and the other Plaintiff’s public standing,” the lawsuit said.









