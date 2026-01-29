Federal Jury Convicts Sleep Doctor in Multi-Million-Dollar Insurance Fraud Scheme

A federal jury in Boston, Massachusetts, convicted a medical doctor on Tuesday for health care fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the IRS, and tax evasion.

Advertisement

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Dr. Pankaj Merchia, of Boca Raton, Florida and Brookline, Massachusetts, was a Harvard-educated sleep doctor who controlled several sleep medicine companies.

From 2017 to 2019, the defendant fraudulently billed insurance companies millions of dollars for sleep apnea machines that had not been used by his former patients for years. Merchia billed up to hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient for the medical devices, even when, in some cases, those patients had returned the devices to him. Merchia used the proceeds of the fraud to purchase a $2.1 million home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

“Over ten years, the defendant hid millions in income from the IRS and defrauded insurers through his medical practice,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The defendant—a highly educated physician — put greed over his integrity, lining his own pockets through lies and deceit at the expense insurers and Americans who pay healthcare premiums, then doubling down on his lies and deceit and attempting to hide his ill-gotten gains from the IRS. The Criminal Division will prosecute doctors and other professionals like this defendant who abuse the system, and through their crimes, inflate insurance costs for all Americans and fail to pay their taxes due and owing.”

Merchia also defrauded a health insurer out of over $390,000 by submitting fraudulent claims for treating his brother. After being told that he could not bill insurance for treating a family member, Merchia created a new medical business in the name of a nominee and submitted new claims so that the insurance company would continue paying the illicit reimbursement.

In addition, from 2009 to 2019, Merchia did not report, or pay tax on, over $6.5 million in income he earned from his medical businesses by falsely claiming that a co-conspirator owned those businesses. To defraud the IRS, Merchia fabricated a sham transaction, falsely claiming that he sold his medical businesses back in 2008. To ensure that his co-conspirator did not owe taxes, they claimed deductions, spread across many years, for the fabricated sale payment.

Merchia was convicted of one count of health care fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS, and two counts of tax evasion. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28, 2026. Each count of healthcare fraud and money laundering carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. Tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the IRS each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Ezra Spiro of the Criminal Division’s Tax Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Gallagher of the District of Massachusetts are prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.