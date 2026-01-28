Veterans Affairs To Spend Nearly $5B To Improve Healthcare Facilities

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will spend $4.8 billion in fiscal year 2026 to modernize, repair and improve health care facilities as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

This is the largest single-year NRM investment in VA’s history.

The NRM program funds one-time maintenance projects for facilities, equipment or infrastructure that are not part of routine, recurring maintenance. These projects include significant maintenance, replacements or upgrades needed to maintain operational capability and advance health care delivery.

“Under President Trump, VA is putting Veterans first, and this historic investment underscores that fact,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The funding will cover projects at VA facilities across the nation and includes:

$2.8 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$1 billion for maintenance and modernization of electronic health record systems, including facility preparation for future EHRM updates.

$500 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

$500 million to modernize medical centers for current and future care.

VA will determine specific projects every quarter. The full list of the projects for the first quarter of FY26 totals $468 million and can be found below.

