Fresno Bakery Owner Sentenced to 3 Years for $3.5M SNAP Fraud Scheme

Jorge Luis Rivera, 56, of Fresno, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $3,499,999 in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud offenses, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

Advertisement

According to court documents, beginning in 2011 and continuing through August 2018, Rivera, then-owner of El Ranchito Bakery in Fresno, exchanged Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for cash and accepted SNAP benefits for unauthorized items at customers' request.

Rivera, in exchanging SNAP benefits for cash, did so at a significant discount, thereby pocketing millions in ill-gotten profits. Rivera’s sentence was also enhanced as he directed the participation of two lower-level employees of the bakery who engaged in the fraud.

The two employees pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and were sentenced last year.

The former owner of El Ranchito Bakery in #Fresno is sentenced to three years in prison and must pay more than $3.4 million in restitution for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud. He and his co-conspirators exchanged SNAP benefits with customers for cash and… pic.twitter.com/jTjFm2ppNy — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) January 27, 2026





The SNAP program helps feed about 41 million people nationwide but is rife with fraud, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Office Secretary Brooke Rolins.

California has switched to chipped SNAP cards to reduce fraud by criminals who copy SNAP cards via skimmers and spend that money. But that change won't stop corrupt store owners from stealing SNAP benefits.





USCOURTS-caed-1_23-cr-00092-4 by scott.mcclallen





California has over 24,000 SNAP retailers that the state and federal government must police. Over 4 million Californians rely on SNAP to eat.

The USDA office of inspector general and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chan Hee Chu and Joseph Barton prosecuted the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.