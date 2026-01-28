A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes...
VIP
Remember the Challenger
VIP
Bari Weiss Is Poised to Remove Some Problems, and PolitiFact Again Proves Trump's...
Roy Cooper Wants to Pretend He's Tough on Crime. His Record Tells a...
Shameless Gavin Newsom Pretends He's a Champion of Our Constitutional Rights
VIP
President Trump Considering Capping the State Fuel Tax in California
Minnesota District Judge Orders ICE Director to Appear in Court
Mexican National Couple Sentenced in Counterfeit ID, Passport Scheme
Feds Arrest 16 in Minneapolis Including 'Bananas and Rice' Woman
Trump Appoints National Fraud Czar
Veterans Affairs To Spend Nearly $5B To Improve Healthcare Facilities
California Man Admits Funding ISIS and Stockpiling Explosive Device
Chinese National Sentenced to Nearly Four Years for Laundering $36.9M in Crypto Scam
California Government Employee Used Dead, Elderly Victims in SNAP Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Fresno Bakery Owner Sentenced to 3 Years for $3.5M SNAP Fraud Scheme

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 28, 2026 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Jorge Luis Rivera, 56, of Fresno, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $3,499,999 in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud offenses, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

Advertisement

According to court documents, beginning in 2011 and continuing through August 2018, Rivera, then-owner of El Ranchito Bakery in Fresno, exchanged Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for cash and accepted SNAP benefits for unauthorized items at customers' request. 

Rivera, in exchanging SNAP benefits for cash, did so at a significant discount, thereby pocketing millions in ill-gotten profits. Rivera’s sentence was also enhanced as he directed the participation of two lower-level employees of the bakery who engaged in the fraud. 

The two employees pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and were sentenced last year.

Recommended

A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SNAP USDA


The SNAP program helps feed about 41 million people nationwide but is rife with fraud, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Office Secretary Brooke Rolins.

California has switched to chipped SNAP cards to reduce fraud by criminals who copy SNAP cards via skimmers and spend that money. But that change won't stop corrupt store owners from stealing SNAP benefits. 


 USCOURTS-caed-1_23-cr-00092-4  by  scott.mcclallen 


California has over 24,000 SNAP retailers that the state and federal government must police. Over 4 million Californians rely on SNAP to eat. 

The USDA office of inspector general and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chan Hee Chu and Joseph Barton prosecuted the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Here’s the Guy Who Sprayed That Stuff on Ilhan Omar Matt Vespa
Feds Arrest 16 in Minneapolis Including 'Bananas and Rice' Woman Scott McClallen
Notice What Links All of These Violent Confrontations With ICE Officers Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Is Already Making Waves in Minneapolis Joseph Chalfant
Trump Appoints National Fraud Czar Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement