Former President Condemns Trump Administration, Ignores Chaos Erupting in Minnesota

Former President Barack Obama has called on the Trump administration to reconsider its approach to widespread deportations after an armed 37-year-old man was fatally shot at a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The 44th president said that this fatal shooting should be a “wake-up call.”

"This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with the Governor [Tim] Walz and Mayor [Jacob] Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals."

NEW - Obama calls on "every American" to "support and draw inspiration from" Minneapolis' anti-ICE protests to "hold our government accountable." pic.twitter.com/JTM2Egcrmj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 25, 2026

Federal officials say that local law enforcement won't work with them to deport violent illegal aliens.

When I visited Minnesota, what the ICE agents wanted more than anything was to work with local law enforcement so that situations on the ground didn't get out of hand.



The local leadership in Minnesota has so far refused to answer those requests. pic.twitter.com/XUGIhXxUv7 — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 24, 2026

After the shooting, protestors blocked roads and started fires. Leftists started attacking people whom they assumed were federal agents, including one streamer who filmed someone dragging him out of the car.

BREAKING REPORT: Kick Streamer Waxiest ATTACKED by ANTIFA MILITANTS at the Minneapolis anti-ICE protest. pic.twitter.com/Bwwv9rprgF — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 25, 2026

For weeks, Leftists have obstructed immigration officials who are deporting illegal aliens.





🚨Just in: Louisiana “Republican” Senator Bill Cassidy issued a statement criticizing ICE:



“The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American… pic.twitter.com/6AqWRVt6fI — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 25, 2026

This kind of Republican leadership is why, even when we won, we always lost. https://t.co/y5hRAbU4M7 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 25, 2026

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the federal government deports 10 times the number of illegals in Texas without fatal shootings and riots because local law enforcement works with the federal government.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Deputy AG Todd Blanche just dropped the hammer.



They deport *10 TIMES* the amount of illegals in Texas than they do out of Minneapolis.



No chaos. No riots. No paid rioters. Barely any violence. Imagine that.



"We deport 10x the number of illegal aliens out of… pic.twitter.com/81OnXnsVYg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

The governor and local leaders’ rhetoric has empowered criminals and put federal law enforcement’s lives at risk. It’s dangerous and has made the situation in Minneapolis much worse. Unlike my Democrat colleagues, I’m going to let law enforcement conduct their investigation and… https://t.co/UCLvRXhT4a — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 24, 2026

Just so we have this clear:



Democrats import millions upon millions of illegals. They resettle them all around the country with our tax dollars. And they count them in the census to give blue states more seats in Congress than they otherwise would have.



So, Americans voted for… — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) January 25, 2026

