Tipsheet

Former President Condemns Trump Administration, Ignores Chaos Erupting in Minnesota

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 25, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Former President Barack Obama has called on the Trump administration to reconsider its approach to widespread deportations after an armed 37-year-old man was fatally shot at a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. 

The 44th president said that this fatal shooting should be a “wake-up call.” 

"This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with the Governor [Tim] Walz and Mayor [Jacob] Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals." 

Federal officials say that local law enforcement won't work with them to deport violent illegal aliens. 

After the shooting, protestors blocked roads and started fires. Leftists started attacking people whom they assumed were federal agents, including one streamer who filmed someone dragging him out of the car. 

Related:

BARACK OBAMA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN RIOTS

For weeks, Leftists have obstructed immigration officials who are deporting illegal aliens. 


Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the federal government deports 10 times the number of illegals in Texas without fatal shootings and riots because local law enforcement works with the federal government. 

