Tensions Flare in Minneapolis as Protestors, ICE Clash After Another Shooting

Tensions are rising in Minneapolis after federal agents shot and killed someone who was allegedly armed with a pistol near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

Video posted to social media shows federal agents struggling with a man who was then fatally shot.

#BREAKING: Man shot by Border Patrol during operation in Minneapolis, waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/bDjid5auAl — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 24, 2026

We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 24, 2026

Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed “peaceful” protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions. We… — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) January 24, 2026

Close up picture of the suspect who was shot and is confirmed to be dead. pic.twitter.com/cvpprtQe1e — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 24, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Leftist agitators are getting PUMMELED to the ground in Minneapolis after they swarmed federal agents and sided with an armed suspect



FAFO! KEEP ARRESTING!



Teach ALL of them a lesson. Back off our federal agents. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/0NM1HrHpjD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis looks like a WARZONE right now after leftist rioters swarm agents and force them to unload a ball BARRAGE of tear gas



SEND IN THE TROOPS!



DO NOT BACK DOWN TO THESE THUGS! pic.twitter.com/Lb6fUhaSXE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026

Yeah, we’re probably getting riots.



Already looks like a war zone in Minneapolis.pic.twitter.com/LWPQwUWL4j — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 24, 2026

🚨Federal agents are UNLEASHING crowd control munitions on these raging leftists in Minneapolis after the armed suspect was shot and killed, total chaos as the mob loses it!



This is 100% on Mayor Frey and Tim Walz.



Invoke the Insurrection Act!

pic.twitter.com/7J0qcAdZgi — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 24, 2026

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: The suspect who was shot by Border Patrol in the Minneapolis area was armed with a gun and attempted to PULL IT on agents as he was being apprehended



Sounds like he was doing EXACTLY what Tim Walz suggested he do.



Pray for our Border Patrol agents! https://t.co/qAnGhM6RN3 pic.twitter.com/KdFgvSHKz1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026

The shooting followed the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good after she hit an agent with her SUV.

BREAKING: ICE agents involved in a shooting in Minneapolis.



The suspect was armed and is reportedly down.



Pray for our law enforcement. They are under constant attack.

pic.twitter.com/Sh00gQQs7K — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2026

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

They called Ashli Babbitt a “violent insurrectionist” even though she was unarmed.



But they call ICE agitators “peaceful protestors” when they shoot at cops or try to run them over.



All this blood is on Tim Walz’s hands. pic.twitter.com/RtNvoqeaNk — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 24, 2026

