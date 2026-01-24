Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in...
The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
CNN Really Went *There* Regarding the Winter Storm That's About to Pummel Multiple...
Venezuela's Acting President Pretty Much Confirms the US Said Play Ball With Us...
They Tried to Trap ICE Inside Its Own Building. It Didn’t Go as...
Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar Are Already Blaming Trump and Border Patrol in...
Here's How CNN Is Trying to Justify Fleeing From ICE
GOP to Host First Ever 'Trump-A-Palooza' Midterm Convention
REPORT: Armed Suspect Reportedly Shot and Killed During Struggle With Border Patrol
This Congressman Gave Us a Look Into the Viral ICE Facility. It's Not...
Yet Another Activist Judge Is Letting the Minnesota Church Stormers Walk
Reality Had Quite a Week
Why North Carolina Got Energy Policy Right in 2025
Germany Chose Ideology Over Energy. Don’t Let America Follow.
Tipsheet

Tensions Flare in Minneapolis as Protestors, ICE Clash After Another Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 24, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Tensions are rising in Minneapolis after federal agents shot and killed someone who was allegedly armed with a pistol near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue. 

Advertisement

Video posted to social media shows federal agents struggling with a man who was then fatally shot. 

Recommended

Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL MINNESOTA RIOTS

The shooting followed the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good after she hit an agent with her SUV.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
REPORT: Armed Suspect Reportedly Shot and Killed During Struggle With Border Patrol Joseph Chalfant
The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar Are Already Blaming Trump and Border Patrol in the Latest Minneapolis Shooting Joseph Chalfant
From the Desert to...the Ice Rinks? Why Somalis, and Why Minneapolis Brad Slager
CNN Really Went *There* Regarding the Winter Storm That's About to Pummel Multiple States Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement