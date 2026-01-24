Tensions Flare in Minneapolis as Protestors, ICE Clash After Another Shooting

Tensions are rising in Minneapolis after federal agents shot and killed someone who was allegedly armed with a pistol near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue.
Video posted to social media shows federal agents struggling with a man who was then fatally shot.
#BREAKING: Man shot by Border Patrol during operation in Minneapolis, waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/bDjid5auAl— Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 24, 2026
We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area.— City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 24, 2026
Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed “peaceful” protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions. We…— Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) January 24, 2026
Close up picture of the suspect who was shot and is confirmed to be dead. pic.twitter.com/cvpprtQe1e— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 24, 2026
🚨 JUST IN: Leftist agitators are getting PUMMELED to the ground in Minneapolis after they swarmed federal agents and sided with an armed suspect— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026
FAFO! KEEP ARRESTING!
Teach ALL of them a lesson. Back off our federal agents. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/0NM1HrHpjD
Recommended
🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis looks like a WARZONE right now after leftist rioters swarm agents and force them to unload a ball BARRAGE of tear gas— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026
SEND IN THE TROOPS!
DO NOT BACK DOWN TO THESE THUGS! pic.twitter.com/Lb6fUhaSXE
Yeah, we’re probably getting riots.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 24, 2026
Already looks like a war zone in Minneapolis.pic.twitter.com/LWPQwUWL4j
🚨Federal agents are UNLEASHING crowd control munitions on these raging leftists in Minneapolis after the armed suspect was shot and killed, total chaos as the mob loses it!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 24, 2026
This is 100% on Mayor Frey and Tim Walz.
Invoke the Insurrection Act!
pic.twitter.com/7J0qcAdZgi
🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: The suspect who was shot by Border Patrol in the Minneapolis area was armed with a gun and attempted to PULL IT on agents as he was being apprehended— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026
Sounds like he was doing EXACTLY what Tim Walz suggested he do.
Pray for our Border Patrol agents! https://t.co/qAnGhM6RN3 pic.twitter.com/KdFgvSHKz1
The shooting followed the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good after she hit an agent with her SUV.
BREAKING: ICE agents involved in a shooting in Minneapolis.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2026
The suspect was armed and is reportedly down.
Pray for our law enforcement. They are under constant attack.
pic.twitter.com/Sh00gQQs7K
I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026
The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.
They called Ashli Babbitt a “violent insurrectionist” even though she was unarmed.— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 24, 2026
But they call ICE agitators “peaceful protestors” when they shoot at cops or try to run them over.
All this blood is on Tim Walz’s hands. pic.twitter.com/RtNvoqeaNk
