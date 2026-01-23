Maryland Man Caght Using Dozens of Stolen Identities for SNAP Benefits

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a plethora of crimes.

Brendyn Andrew, 34, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pled guilty in federal court to all charges listed in a 10-count superseding indictment, including SNAP benefits fraud, possessing unauthorized access devices, aggravated identity theft, passport fraud, and witness tampering.

In February 2025, a grand jury indicted Andrew for aggravated identity theft, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits fraud, social security number misuse, and theft of government property.

Additionally, in May 2025, a grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Andrew with additional criminal charges for possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices, aggravated identity theft, passport fraud, and tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant.

Dominique Collins, 38, of Stafford, Virginia, was named as a co-defendant in the superseding indictment, for tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant.

Ms. Collins is scheduled for trial in April 2026.

According to facts in Andrew’s plea, between February and June 2021, he used the Department of Human Services’ online system to apply for SNAP benefits and obtain EBT cards, later found in his possession, using identities belonging to other individuals.

Andrew intentionally misrepresented his identity to obtain those benefits.

In October 2022, during the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement officers found Andrew in possession of more than 15 electronic benefit transfer cards in the names of individuals other than himself. Then, in February 2024, Andrew submitted a United States passport application, stating he was another person, and, without legal authority, used the social security number of that person in the application. Andrew obtained the passport for his own use. In March 2025, while detained on the original indictment at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore, Maryland, Andrew spoke to Collins on the phone and asked her to try to delete an e-mail account to make the account unavailable for use in an official proceeding.

Andrew faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years for aggravated identity theft, to be imposed consecutively to any other term of imprisonment, up to five years for SNAP benefits fraud, up to five years for misuse of a social security number, and up to 10 years for theft of government property. Additionally, Andrew is facing up to 10 years for possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices and up to 15 years for passport fraud. Andrews also faces up to 20 years for tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the guilty plea with Special Agent in Charge Charmeka Parker, U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG) Northeast Region, and Special Agent in Charge David Richeson, U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) – Washington Field Office.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended USDA-OIG and DSS for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked the Montgomery County Police Department for its investigative assistance and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kertisha Dixon who is prosecuting the case.

