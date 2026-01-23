Feds Seize Firearms After Columbus Man Allegedly Threatened ICE Agents

A Columbus man has been charged federally for allegedly threatening on social media to kill federal immigration agents.

Justin Mesael Novoa, 21, is charged with making threatening interstate communications, including threats to assault or murder a federal law enforcement officer.

Court documents say that Homeland Security received information in December 2025 regarding threats to ICE employees on the social media platform X. Investigation revealed that, in June 2025, Novoa allegedly posted: “they should blast every ice agent they find.”

Later, in November 2025, Novoa allegedly posted “can’t wait to shoot these p***y ice agents and r******d maga maggots.”

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Novoa’s residence in December 2025 and seized multiple firearms, including two rifles, two shotguns and one handgun, as well as ammunition. Novoa also possessed two helmets and body armor.

Threatening to kill a federal officer is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Making threatening interstate communications carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison.

