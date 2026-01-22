Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone Was Out of Control During Jack Smith's...
U.S. House Defeats War Power Resolution

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 22, 2026 8:51 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The U.S. House narrowly defeated a Democratic resolution that aimed to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action in Venezuela without Congressional approval. 

The vote on House Resolution failed 215-215. The resolution would have directed Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from Venezuela unless there's a declaration of war or congressional approval. 



