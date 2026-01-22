U.S. House Defeats War Power Resolution

The U.S. House narrowly defeated a Democratic resolution that aimed to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action in Venezuela without Congressional approval.

Advertisement

The vote on House Resolution failed 215-215. The resolution would have directed Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from Venezuela unless there's a declaration of war or congressional approval.

NOW: House is at 215-214 in favor of limiting Pres Trump’s war powers in Venezuela.



But Rs are keeping this open - Rep. Hunt, R-Texas is on his way.



He can tie and defeat this measure.



Also waiting on Rep. McClintock. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 22, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: HOUSE REPUBLICANS NARROWLY DEFEAT VENEZUELA WAR POWERS RESOLUTION IN 215-215 NAIL-BITER



The bipartisan resolution to restrict Trump's military authority in Venezuela failed after a dramatic vote that hung tied at 215-215.



Speaker Johnson held the vote open for… pic.twitter.com/8C65HOqT9i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 22, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: US House REJECTS War Powers Resolution to rein in President Trump's military actions on Venezuela, 215-215



GOP YEAs: Thomas Massie, Don Bacon



TRUMP WINS, AGAIN! 🇺🇸🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/zz8QJZmQvy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

215-215: House defeated a war powers resolution to block future U.S. military in or against Venezuela without Congressional authorization on a tie vote, which was held open until GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt (seen in the floor photo under NV) arrived from Texas to vote Yes. 2 Republicans… pic.twitter.com/lyrL4l6wxg — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 22, 2026

🚨NEW: Thomas Massie LOSES AGAIN! The house REJECTED his War Powers Resolution bill to stop President Trump's operations in Venezuela.



The vote was 215-215, but Wesley Hunt showed up to the chamber late, broke the tie & voted against RINO Massie's attempts to sabotage Trump.… pic.twitter.com/zZJPOWqCYl — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) January 23, 2026

House GOP leaders are currently holding open a vote so Hunt can cast a vote on a Venezuela war powers resolution



Vote tally currently at stands at 215-214, so his vote is critical here



Hunt racing back to DC after being absent to campaign https://t.co/YM1QgnQbNE — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.