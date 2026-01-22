U.S. House Defeats War Power Resolution

The U.S. House narrowly defeated a Democratic resolution that aimed to prevent President Donald Trump from further military action in Venezuela without Congressional approval.
The vote on House Resolution failed 215-215. The resolution would have directed Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from Venezuela unless there's a declaration of war or congressional approval.
NOW: House is at 215-214 in favor of limiting Pres Trump’s war powers in Venezuela.— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 22, 2026
But Rs are keeping this open - Rep. Hunt, R-Texas is on his way.
He can tie and defeat this measure.
Also waiting on Rep. McClintock.
🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: HOUSE REPUBLICANS NARROWLY DEFEAT VENEZUELA WAR POWERS RESOLUTION IN 215-215 NAIL-BITER— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 22, 2026
The bipartisan resolution to restrict Trump's military authority in Venezuela failed after a dramatic vote that hung tied at 215-215.
Speaker Johnson held the vote open for… pic.twitter.com/8C65HOqT9i
🚨 BREAKING: US House REJECTS War Powers Resolution to rein in President Trump's military actions on Venezuela, 215-215— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026
GOP YEAs: Thomas Massie, Don Bacon
TRUMP WINS, AGAIN! 🇺🇸🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/zz8QJZmQvy
215-215: House defeated a war powers resolution to block future U.S. military in or against Venezuela without Congressional authorization on a tie vote, which was held open until GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt (seen in the floor photo under NV) arrived from Texas to vote Yes. 2 Republicans… pic.twitter.com/lyrL4l6wxg— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 22, 2026
Recommended
🚨NEW: Thomas Massie LOSES AGAIN! The house REJECTED his War Powers Resolution bill to stop President Trump's operations in Venezuela.— 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) January 23, 2026
The vote was 215-215, but Wesley Hunt showed up to the chamber late, broke the tie & voted against RINO Massie's attempts to sabotage Trump.… pic.twitter.com/zZJPOWqCYl
House GOP leaders are currently holding open a vote so Hunt can cast a vote on a Venezuela war powers resolution— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 22, 2026
Vote tally currently at stands at 215-214, so his vote is critical here
Hunt racing back to DC after being absent to campaign https://t.co/YM1QgnQbNE
