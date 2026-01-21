Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming
President Trump Sounds Alarm Over UK Giving Up Key U.S. Military Base

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 21, 2026 7:47 PM
President Donald Trump slammed the United Kingdom’s decision to return the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean that house vital U.S. military bases to the East African country of Mauritius. 

Trump said it was “an act of great stupidity” in a Truth Social post.

Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before. The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

The U.S. military base is on Diego Garcia, an island that's previously been used to support military since the 1970s. 

