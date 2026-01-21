Man Faces Federal Charges for Alleged Online Threats to Kill ICE Agents

A federal criminal complaint has been unsealed charging Taylor Ryan Prigmore, 30, of McLoud, Oklahoma, with threatening to kill federal agents and others.

According to court records, on Jan. 17, the FBI received information from Google regarding several threatening statements made by a YouTube user. The YouTube account holder — alleged to be Prigmore — posted several comments on videos between May 9, 2025, and Jan. 17, threatening to kill Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and others.

“As attacks on law enforcement rise around the country, this Department of Justice will continue to identify and prosecute violent threats against the brave men and women who keep us safe,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Hiding behind a screen will not protect you from severe legal consequences.”

Court records further reflect that Prigmore left eight threatening comments last week alone expressing his desire to kill federal agents and others. Prigmore also threatened to kill any law enforcement officers that came to his residence, stating he would kill “as many as possible.”

“This individual allegedly made statements that he would kill ICE agents and others. If you threaten to harm law enforcement officers, the FBI and our partners will find you and hold you accountable,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “There will be no free passes for threats against the hard-working men and women who wear the badge and protect our communities.”

On Jan. 19, Prigmore was charged by complaint with communicating a threat through interstate commerce. He was arrested by the FBI the same day. He appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma and was ordered detained pending trial. If found guilty as charged, Prigmore faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma joined in making today’s announcement.

The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Arvo Mikkanen and Matt Dillon for the Western District of Oklahoma are prosecuting the case.

