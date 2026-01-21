House Oversight Sends Contempt Resolution Against Clintons to Full House Over Epstein Probe

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has voted to advance a resolution to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt for defying subpoenas in its Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation.

On July 23, 2025, lawmakers on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The subpoena planned to probe Bill Clinton's Epstein flights and family ties, and Hillary Clinton's knowledge of anti-trafficking efforts and her acquaintance with Ghislaine Maxwell.

With the help of nine Democrats, the committee advanced a resolution that aims to punish the pair for apparently ignoring the subpoena.

🚨 BREAKING: House Oversight PASSES bipartisan resolutions holding Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for defying congressional subpoenas on the Epstein probe.



Accountability is here. No one is above the law.



The resolutions are now sent to the House. pic.twitter.com/JZ478Rdpaj — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 21, 2026

Oversight Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, urged the full House to hold the Clintons accountable.

“Republicans and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee acted today to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for willfully defying lawful and bipartisan subpoenas," Comer said in a statement. "By voting to hold the Clintons in contempt, the Committee sent a clear message: no one is above the law, and justice must be applied equally—regardless of position, pedigree, or prestige. These bipartisan subpoenas for the Clintons were approved unanimously and issued more than five months ago as part of the Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein."

🚨 BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has officially voted to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS for IGNORING a subpoena



This will now move on to the full House, which could very likely result in at least HILLARY being ARRESTED.



They arrested Bannon and… pic.twitter.com/N2EY2aWFRR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2026

🚨 Oversight Holds the Clintons in Contempt of Congress for Defying Lawful Subpoenas



Chairman @RepJamesComer: "Today was a big day for accountability ... We had a bipartisan vote to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress. This shows that no one is above the law." pic.twitter.com/91NFv60LaK — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 21, 2026





🚨 BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee just voted to hold President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton in CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS after they refused a lawfully served subpoena



Full vote soon. NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW.



The Clintons MUST be arrested!pic.twitter.com/JXU4sueyDv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has officially voted to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.



“We will move the report to the full House.”

pic.twitter.com/lkPRdc8lBP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2026

CA Dem Rep Dave Min defends the Clintons during contempt hearing; says that “bringing criminal charges against a former president” would be a very serious matter.



Right, Congressman. Doing something like that would be unheard of and totally crazy. pic.twitter.com/NLpNS6PCPV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

Bill and Hillary Clinton must face the same consequences as Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro.



If they aren’t perp walked, we will have failed the American people. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 21, 2026

