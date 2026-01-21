Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming
Tipsheet

House Oversight Sends Contempt Resolution Against Clintons to Full House Over Epstein Probe

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 21, 2026 5:03 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has voted to advance a resolution to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt for defying subpoenas in its Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation. 

Advertisement

On July 23, 2025, lawmakers on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee unanimously approved by voice vote a motion to issue subpoenas to ten individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for testimony related to the horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. 

The subpoena planned to probe Bill Clinton's Epstein flights and family ties, and Hillary Clinton's knowledge of anti-trafficking efforts and her acquaintance with Ghislaine Maxwell.

With the help of nine Democrats, the committee advanced a resolution that aims to punish the pair for apparently ignoring the subpoena. 

Oversight Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, urged the full House to hold the Clintons accountable. 

“Republicans and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee acted today to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for willfully defying lawful and bipartisan subpoenas," Comer said in a statement. "By voting to hold the Clintons in contempt, the Committee sent a clear message: no one is above the law, and justice must be applied equally—regardless of position, pedigree, or prestige. These bipartisan subpoenas for the Clintons were approved unanimously and issued more than five months ago as part of the Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein."

