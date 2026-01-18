Decade-Long Manhunt Ends With Arrest of FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive in Mexico

Castillo was captured in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico, on January 16, 2026.

Castillo is charged with murdering 23-year-old Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le. The Charlotte, North Carolina, woman’s body was found on August 17, 2016, in a wooded area in Cabarrus County. A state arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of North Carolina, for Mecklenburg County, on November 2, 2016, charging Castillo with first-degree murder. On February 10, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, charging Castillo with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“Alejandro Castillo’s arrest is the fifth Ten Most Wanted Fugitive captured under this administration and this FBI since last year - more than the entire previous four years combined. That’s no accident. When you have an administration who gives law enforcement the support to execute the mission, they get the job done like nobody else. This was outstanding work by our Charlotte team, FBI Legat Mexico, local and federal partners, and partners in Mexico - and we can now begin the process of delivering long-awaited justice for Sandy Ly Le’s family,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Castillo was added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on October 24, 2017.

“The FBI and our partners at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have worked tirelessly to find and arrest Alex Castillo. For more than nine years, he lived a normal life, likely believing he would never be captured, but our experienced investigators never gave up the hunt for justice. Sadly, Sandy’s family began another new year without her, we hope knowing her accused killer is in custody will provide some level of solace now,” said FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr.

The FBI’s Law Enforcement Attache Office in Mexico City coordinated with Agencia de Investigación Criminal-INTERPOL Vetted Team and the Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana. Castillo is detained in Mexico City pending extradition proceedings to North Carolina.