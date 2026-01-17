Here's What a CNN Host Said About Tim Walz That Left Scott Jennings...
Tipsheet

Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged Instagram Death Threats Against VP JD Vance

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 17, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

An Orange County man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging that he posted on Instagram death threats against Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Disneyland Resort last year.

Marco Antonio Aguayo, 22, of Anaheim, is charged with threats against the President and successors to the Presidency.

He is expected to make his initial appearance on Tuesday in United States District Court in Santa Ana.

“This case is a horrific reminder of the dangers public officials face from deranged criminals who would do them harm,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “I am grateful that my friend Vice President Vance and his family are safe, applaud the police work that led to the arrest, and will ensure my prosecutors deliver swift justice.” 

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, on July 12, 2025, Vice President Vance visited and stayed at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. On the same day, Aguayo posted several public comments on the Instagram account of The Walt Disney Company.

“We will not tolerate criminal threats against public officials,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “We are grateful the Vice President and his family remained safe during their visit. Let this case be a warning to anyone who thinks they can make anonymous online threats. We will find you and bring you to justice.” 

The first comment read, “Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival.” Another comment read, “It’s time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it.” A third comment read, “Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians.”

Later that day, law enforcement visited Aguayo at home. He surrendered his telephone to law enforcement, who observed the three threatening messages left concerning the Vice President.


If convicted, Aguayo would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

The United States Secret Service is investigating this matter with assistance from the FBI and Anaheim Police Department.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Robert K. Quealy of the Major Frauds Section is prosecuting this case.

