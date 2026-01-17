Florida Man Convicted of $4.5M Scheme to Defraud U.S. Military Fuel Program

A federal jury in West Palm Beach found Jason Butler, 37, of Jupiter, Florida, guilty of 34 felonies, including wire fraud, money laundering, and forgery, for defrauding the U.S. Department of War and other federal agencies out of over $4.5 million.

After the verdict, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks immediately remanded the defendant into custody at the United States’s request.

As charged in the indictment, the defendant submitted altered and fake invoices to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships through the SEA Card Program, which allows U.S. vessels to purchase critical fuel for worldwide military operations.

According to the evidence at trial, the defendant, the owner of Independent Marine Oil Services LLC, submitted dozens of falsified documents, such as wire transfer memos and invoices to multiple U.S. warships, including the USS Patriot, between August 2022 and January 2024. These ships were attempting to purchase fuel in international ports such as Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Croatia to defend strategic American interests around the globe.

Butler received over $4.5 million in payments for phony expenses that Butler had not incurred.

After Butler came under scrutiny by Navy officials, he continued his scheme by concealing his identity from government officials. Butler adopted a false name and feigned employment by a fictitious fuel division of a different company. Butler used the millions in fraud proceeds to personally enrich himself and purchase multiple multi-million dollar properties in Florida and Colorado.

“This defendant brazenly defrauded the U.S. Military out of millions of dollars and put critical fuel resources at risk, all to fund his cushy and fictitious lifestyle,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue to uncover these schemes and bring perpetrators to justice to protect the American people and their tax dollars.”

Sentencing is set for April 8, 2026. Butler faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, up to 10 years for each count of forgery, and up to 10 years for each count of money laundering. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“The defendant — a convicted felon — defrauded his own country in order to unjustly line his own pockets,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Omeed A. Assefi of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “He deprived the United States Armed Forces of the resources they need to help keep our country safe. Despite his fake identity, fake job, and fake invoices, a jury of his peers saw through it and found him guilty of 34 felonies. We salute our wonderful trial team and applaud Judge Middlebrooks’s decision to imprison the defendant for his crimes pending sentencing.”

The case was investigated by the Coast Guard Investigative Service, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, as a part of the Department’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force.

“The Coast Guard Investigative Service is pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case, which sends a strong message that fraud against our military and the American taxpayer will not be tolerated,” said Acting Assistant Director Josh Packer of the Coast Guard Investigative Service. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and prosecutors for their outstanding collaboration and dedication throughout this investigation. CGIS remains committed to protecting the integrity of federal procurement and ensuring that those who seek to exploit government resources are brought to justice.”

Trial Attorneys Jonathan Pomeranz, Ebonie Branch, and Haley Pennington of the Antitrust Division’s Washington Criminal Section, and Deputy Chief Elizabeth Young of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, tried the case.

“The guilty verdict in this case is a direct result of our commitment to safeguarding the Department of Defense's critical supply chain,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Sargenski of the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Southeast Field Office. “This scheme stole millions from the American taxpayer and threatened to undermine a program essential for our global military operations. DCIS, working alongside our law enforcement partners, will relentlessly pursue and hold accountable those who seek to defraud our military and exploit systems designed to support our nation's warfighters.”

In November 2019, the Justice Department created the Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF), a joint law enforcement effort to combat antitrust crimes and related fraudulent schemes that impact government procurement, grant and program funding at all levels of government — federal, state and local.

“Those who profit from illicit schemes that defraud the American people and place our warfighters and national security at risk will be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Greg Gross of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Economic Crimes Field Office. “Mr. Butler exploited the integrity of the SEA Card Program — a vital logistical capability that enables the U.S. Navy to conduct rapid, global refueling operations and sustain mission readiness. NCIS and our law enforcement partners remain committed to rooting out criminal activity that undermines public trust in the integrity of the Department of the Navy’s procurement process.”

To learn more about the PCSF, or to report information on bid rigging, price fixing, market allocation and other anticompetitive conduct related to government spending, go to www.justice.gov/procurement-collusion-strike-force. Anyone with information in connection with this investigation can contact the PCSF at the link listed above. Whistleblowers who voluntarily report original information about antitrust and related offenses that result in criminal fines or other recoveries of at least $1 million may be eligible to receive a whistleblower reward. For more information on the Antitrust Whistleblower Rewards Program, visit www.justice.gov/atr/whistleblower-rewards.

