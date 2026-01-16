Three Men Sentenced in Multi-State ATM Burglary Scheme

Quinnaland Jerome Rhodes, 39, of Apalachicola, Florida, Imuel Wade Thompkins, 31, of Missouri City, Texas, and Derron Skinner, 34, of Houston, Texas, were sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit burglaries, bank burglary, and bank larceny.

Thompkins was sentenced to four years in prison; Skinner received a three-year prison term; and Rhodes was sentenced to two years in prison.

The sentences were announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “Thanks to the outstanding investigative work by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Port St. Joe Police Department, and the FBI, these offenders and their multi-state burglary scheme were stopped cold in their tracks. My office will continue to back up the hard work of our law enforcement partners with aggressive prosecutions to send criminals like these men to federal prison.”

On December 10, 2023, and December 23, 2023, Skinner, Thompkins, and Rhodes committed a string of ATM burglaries at banks in Port St. Joe and Callaway, Florida. To commit the burglaries, the defendants used stolen Ford F-250 trucks and tow chains to forcibly open the ATMs. After Thompkins and Rhodes were arrested, it was discovered that Skinner and Thompkins also committed ATM burglaries using stolen Ford F-250 trucks at banks in Oregon and Missouri. The conspirators’ criminal actions caused approximately $351,284 in damage.

“This case demonstrates the importance of strong partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement,” said Chief of Police Jake Richards, Port St Joe Police Department. “These were well-organized property crimes that impacted our community and others across the country. Because of coordinated investigative work, those responsible are now being held accountable.”

All three defendants will be on supervised release for three years following their release from prison. They were ordered to pay $351,284 in restitution.

Sheriff Tommy Ford, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, said: “When criminals target our communities, we work together to hold them accountable and protect the people we serve.”

The case involved a joint investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Port St. Joe Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey M. Tharp.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndfl.

