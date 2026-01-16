An Anti-ICE Activist Tried Interfering With an Arrest in California. Guess What Happened...
Tipsheet

Law Enforcement Arrests Alleged Gang Member Who Stole Weapon, Vandalized ICE Vehicles

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 16, 2026 5:00 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

The FBI has arrested an alleged gang member accused of stealing a government weapon and body armor that was locked inside a vehicle safe in Minneapolis on Jan. 14. 

Agents arrested 33-year-old Raul Gutierrez, an alleged Latin Kings gang member, who was caught on camera breaking into a government vehicle. He'll make an initial court appearance on Friday. 

That riot started after an illegal immigrant attacked an ICE agent with a shovel. That agent shot the man, who was in stable condition. 



