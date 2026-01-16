Law Enforcement Arrests Alleged Gang Member Who Stole Weapon, Vandalized ICE Vehicles

The FBI has arrested an alleged gang member accused of stealing a government weapon and body armor that was locked inside a vehicle safe in Minneapolis on Jan. 14.

Agents arrested 33-year-old Raul Gutierrez, an alleged Latin Kings gang member, who was caught on camera breaking into a government vehicle. He'll make an initial court appearance on Friday.

That riot started after an illegal immigrant attacked an ICE agent with a shovel. That agent shot the man, who was in stable condition.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the recovery of stolen government property and/or the arrest of individuals responsible for the destruction and theft of government property in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 14, 2026:… pic.twitter.com/qEkoDpeGQl — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) January 16, 2026

Raul Gutierrez, 33, of Minneapolis, was charged in a criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of government property after breaking into an FBI vehicle and stealing a rifle. He makes his initial appearance in federal court today. pic.twitter.com/idp87KQZOX — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) January 16, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: FBI Director Kash Patel just sent fear into the leftist insurrectionists in Minneapolis



"MORE ARRESTS ARE COMING." 🔥



GOOD! Bring federal charges against them and dismantle the funding networks.



The anti-ICE rebellion will LOSE.pic.twitter.com/VEpRJx26oj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 16, 2026





🚨BREAKING — @AliBradleyTV reports that at LEAST 11 government vehicles or rentals driven by federal law enforcement were VANDALIZED at a hotel in Eagan, Minnesota overnight.



Arrests need to be made ASAP. pic.twitter.com/pwlr1bSpzI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2026

This is the kind of person Democrats want in your neighborhood https://t.co/30VA8tFiRU — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 16, 2026





Reminder that communists don’t just recruit fans of Karl Marx to carry out their street animal activity. The criminals, the drug addicts, and the broken are the choicest communist recruits because they’ve proven they’re willing to commit acts of violence already. https://t.co/VmL67JHZqM — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 16, 2026

🚨UPDATE🚨



Raul Gutierrez has been arrested.



He is the known Latin Kings gang member accused of stealing weapons from the FBI. https://t.co/5kPDr2a7PY pic.twitter.com/d7mdi9PsQq — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 16, 2026





THIEF IN THE NIGHT: A member of the violent Latin Kings gang was arrested after allegedly stealing government property from an FBI vehicle vandalized during unrest in Minneapolis, federal authorities said.



Attorney General Pam Bondi said Raul Gutierrez stole FBI body armor and… pic.twitter.com/ULD4BKcLJx — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2026

