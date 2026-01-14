DC Rapper 'Taliban Glizzy' Sentenced to Over 18 Years for Multi-State Jewelry Heists

Trevor Jonathan Wright, 34, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 219 months in federal prison for leading a series of violent armed robberies of South Asian jewelry stores that netted millions of dollars in cash and gold for his 15-member crew.

Wright, the D. C. rapper known as “Taliban Glizzy,” pleaded guilty Sept. 16, 2025, to conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery (aka Hobbs Act Robbery); brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence; and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In his plea agreement, Wright accepted responsibility for his roles in the June 10, 2022, armed robbery of Virani Jewelers in Iselin, New Jersey for $1.2 million in gold jewelry; the Oct. 25, 2022, armed robbery of Paradise Jewelry in Paterson, New Jersey, for $1.93 million in gold jewelry; and the Dec. 6, 2022, armed robbery of Kishek Jewelers in Jacksonville, Florida, for $700,000. He also accepted responsibility for unlawful possession of a machine gun in Miami, Florida on May 27, 2021.

“Trevor Wright and his crew terrorized victims from Northern New Jersey to South Florida. His crew left behind a wake of destruction and great financial loss for family-owned businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. “They smashed glass display cases and shoveled the gold into laundry bags. After one armed robbery of nearly $2 million, Wright spent proceeds to purchase a Rolex. He sure won’t need a luxury watch to measure the more than 18 years he’ll now spend in prison.”

In addition to the 219-month prison term, Judge Christopher R. Cooper ordered Wright to serve four years of supervised release.

According to court documents, during the course of 18 months, Wright and his co-conspirators schemed to rob multiple South Asian jewelry stores of heavy gold jewelry of high purity. The conspiracy began in January 2022 and continued until August 2023.

Each robbery was coordinated in advance. The crew selected their targets after careful research. To evade law enforcement detection, some of the suspect vehicles were rented, stolen, or outfitted with stolen tags. At least one of the vehicles was carjacked by the crew at gunpoint.

The crew cased the stores in advance. They shattered the doors and windows with sledgehammers They employed a show of force to gain compliance from their victims. At least one co-conspirator was armed with a firearm during each robbery.

The crew fenced the stolen jewelry in Miami or melted down the gold into bars which they later sold for cash.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Wright was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by the Southern District of Florida as he and his entourage departed the St. Yves nightclub in a Cadillac Escalade. Police recovered, among other things, more than $17,300 in cash, which investigators linked to proceeds from the Kishek robbery.

Joining U.S. Attorney Pirro in the announcement were ATF Special Agent in Charge Anthony A. Spotswood of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Washington Field Division; FBI Assistant Director in Charge Darren B. Cox of the Washington Field Office; FBI Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy of the Newark Field Office; Director Gadyaces Serralta of the United States Marshals Service; and Interim Chief Jeffrey W. Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

This case was investigated by the ATF, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the FBI’s Newark, Jacksonville, and Washington Field Offices. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Duvall and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Sitara Witanachchi.

The defendants, hometown, and charges are listed below.

Trevor Wright, 24, AKA Taliban Glizzy, of Washington D.C., was sentenced on Dec. 16 to 219 months after pleading guilty to interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during a robbery, aiding and abetting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

William Hunter, 30, aka Ill Will, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 228 months on Dec. 11, 2024, after pleading guilty to similar charges.

Avery Fuller, 31, AKA Fully Ace, of Washington, D.C., is pending sentencing for robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Franklin Hunter, 31, AKA Gino, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty on Dec. 30, 2024, to conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Davon Johnson, 32, AKA YB, of Washington D.C., was sentenced to 111 months on Nov. 20, 2024, for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Decarlos Hill, 31 of Los Maryland, was sentenced to 57 months on November 6, 2024, for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. Lamont Marable, 29, of Washington, D.C. Sentenced to 93 months on Nov. 11, 2024, for interfering with interstate commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act robbery) and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Keith McDuffie, 28, of California, was charged with Interfering with interstate commerce by robbery (aka Hobbs Act robbery); conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery; and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jameise Vaughn Christian, 35, of Washington, D.C., is pending sentencing after pleading guilty in the Middle District of Florida to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Andrew Smith, 32, was sentenced to 138 months in prison on Oct. 17, 2024, for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Robert Sheffield, 35, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 156 months on July 2, 2025, for conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jaylaun Brown, 23, of Washington D.C was sentenced to 102 months on May 1, 2025, for conspiracy to interfere with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Timothy Conrad, 34, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 168 months on Oct. 1, 2024, for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and for possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Antonio Tate, 22, AKA T-Motion of Washington D.C., Sentenced to 120 months for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Delonte Martin, 27, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 108 months for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

