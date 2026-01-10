Venezuelan National Charged in Alleged $1 Billion Crypto Money Laundering Scheme

A Venezuelan national has been charged by criminal complaint in the Eastern District of Virginia with conspiracy to launder money.

According to court documents, the laundering network of Jorge Figueira, 59, allegedly used various bank accounts, cryptocurrency exchange accounts, private cryptocurrency wallets, and shell companies to launder voluminous amounts of illicit money into and out of the United States.

Advertisement

Figueira allegedly used a series of steps, including the conversion of money to cryptocurrency that was directed to a series of digital wallets. Figueira allegedly would send the funds to liquidity providers to exchange the cryptocurrency for dollars, then transfer the dollars to Figueira's bank accounts and ultimately to the intended recipient. These transactions allegedly were performed to conceal the nature of the funds from law enforcement authorities.

“This case involves the alleged laundering approximately a billion dollars - a scale of criminal conduct that poses a profound threat to financial systems and public safety,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Money laundering at this level enables transnational criminal organizations to operate, expand, and inflict real-world harm. Those who move illicit funds in the billions should expect to be identified, disrupted, and held fully accountable under federal law.”





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Figueira by scott.mcclallen





As alleged in the complaint, more than a billion dollars moved through the identified cryptocurrency wallet and various financial accounts. Within Figueira’s financial accounts, the majority of the inbound funds were received from cryptocurrency trading platforms. The majority of outbound funds were sent to various businesses and individuals located in the United States and overseas, including high risk jurisdictions such as Colombia, China, Panamá, and Mexico.

If convicted, Figueira faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Rosenberg is prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.